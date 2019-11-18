The Dancing With the Stars finale is going to be extra star-studded!

ET can exclusively reveal that Ne-Yo and Pitbull will perform together during the dance competition show on Monday, Nov. 25, before the season 28 mirrorball champions are announced live by hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews.

The announcement comes just a few days after Ne-Yo joined Pitbull onstage at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood for an epic performance at the 2019 Latin American Music Awards.

While speaking with ET on the red carpet ahead of the performance, Ne-Yo admitted he was "nervous" to sing in Spanish for the first time.

"I'm going to be honest, it feels incredible [to be here]. The energy is electric! I'm a little nervous," he confessed. "This will be my first time singing in Spanish, period, and then on top of that, singing in Spanish on TV, so yeah, butterflies a little bit... but I'm going to be all right."

"If I'm going to do it, Mr. 305 is the person to do it with," he added. "Absolutely."

Ahead of the upcoming DWTS finale, the five remaining dance duos -- James Van Der Beek and Emma Slater, Hannah Brown and Alan Bersten, Ally Brooke and Sasha Farber, Kel Mitchell and Witney Carson, and Lauren Alaina and Gleb Savchenko -- will compete in the semifinals on Monday, airing at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

"When it comes down to these final weeks of the competition, I think the pros are competitive but in a friendly way," Bersten explained, in his weekly DWTS guest blog for ET. "We all want everyone to do well. I'm so proud of Gleb, Sasha, Witney and Emma. Along with all the other pros this season. This has been an incredible season and everyone has done so well."

"From past seasons as a pro, I have learned to just have FUN. The semifinals are very stressful, but the best dances come from a good, encouraging environment. So this week we're just focusing on having fun!" he continued. "I would love to win the mirrorball, but honestly, I just want Hannah to win it. I want Hannah to feel good about every performance and I want her to realize she is the reason we're even in the semifinals. Her hard work, dedication and amazing personality is why we're still here. I'm just so proud of her."

RELATED CONTENT:

Artem Chigvintsev, Sharna Burgess, Alan Bersten and More Join 'DWTS: Journey to Paradise' Cast (Exclusive)

'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Can Now Vacation With Celebs and Pros From the Show (Exclusive)

Ne-Yo on Pitbull Calming His Nerves About Singing in Spanish (Exclusive)

Ne-Yo Talks Pitbull Calming His Nerves About Singing in Spanish (Exclusive) Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery