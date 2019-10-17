Pitbull Tears Up the Stage at the 2019 Latin American Music Awards

We can always count on Pitbull to get a crowd on their feet!

Mr. Worldwide tore up the stage at the 2019 Latin American Music Awards on Thursday, getting the entire Dolby Theatre in Hollywood out of their chairs as he jammed out to his new song, "Me Quedaré Contigo."

Among the special guests supporting Pitbull on stage were Lenier, El Micha and Ne-Yo, who sang in Spanish for the first time. Ne-Yo opened the performance in front of "Bar 305," before El Micha entered from the left. Then Mr. 305 himself walked through the doors in a suave black-and-white look. Lenier later came in for his verse, before all four guys headed to the end of the stage, greeting the audience, just feet away.

While speaking with ET on the red carpet, Ne-Yo admitted he was "nervous" to sing in Spanish.

"I'm going to be honest, it feels incredible [to be here]. The energy is electric! I'm a little nervous," he confessed. "This will be my first time singing in Spanish, period, and then on top of that, singing in Spanish on TV, so yeah, butterflies a little bit... but I'm going to be alright."

"If I'm going to do it, Mr. 305 is the person to do it with," Ne-Yo added. "Absolutely."

See more in the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Marc Anthony Performs Passionate Tribute to José José After Winning Big Latin American Music Awards Honor

Latin American Music Awards 2019: Winners List

Becky G Slays in Versace at the 2019 Latin American Music Red Carpet

Pitbull Says Sofia Vergara Partied Harder Than Joe Manganiello At Their Wedding Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery