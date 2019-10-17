Mr. Worldwide can be very persuasive!

Pitbull will be taking the stage for an epic performance at the 2019 Latin American Music Awards on Thursday, with a special guest, Ne-Yo, who will be singing en español. ET Live's Denny Directo and guest co-host Eder Diaz spoke with Ne-Yo on the red carpet ahead of the awards show, where he admitted he was "nervous" for the performance.

"I'm going to be honest, it feels incredible [to be here]. The energy is electric! I'm a little nervous," he confessed. "This will be my first time singing in Spanish, period, and then on top of that, singing in Spanish on TV, so yeah, butterflies a little bit... but I'm going to be alright."

"If I'm going to do it, Mr. 305 is the person to do it with," Ne-Yo added. "Absolutely."

Ne-Yo and Pitbull collaborated on 2011's "Give Me Everything" with Afrojack and Nayer. Pitbull and Ne-Yo have both also worked with Jennifer Lopez, who will soon rock the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show with Shakira.

"She has not [asked me to join the show], but I think she has it. I think she's got it," Ne-Yo said of J.Lo, also sharing his advice for her ahead of the big day.

"Just get up there and do what you know, do what people love you for, and don't worry about any of the other stuff, the other distractions... just do what you do," he shared. "You're there to perform, perform."

