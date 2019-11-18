The Dancing With the Stars: Journey to Paradise vacation keeps getting better and better!

ET broke the news last week about the brand new fan getaway experience taking place at the luxurious Atlantis Resort, Paradise Island in the Bahamas from May 29-June 1, 2020.

Now, we're exclusively revealing the first round of pro dancers and judges who will be a part of the all-VIP vacation that includes a one-of-a-kind live theater dance show, one-on-one dance lessons, pool parties and so much more.

So, without further ado, here's who from the Dancing With the Stars family you'll get to see in paradise:

Artem Chigvintsev

Sharna Burgess

Val Chmerkovskiy

Jenna Johnson

Gleb Savchenko

Emma Slater

Sasha Farber

Cheryl Burke

Alan Bersten

Lindsay Arnold

Pasha Pashkov

Daniella Karagach

Keo Motsepe

Brandon Armstrong

Kym Herjavec

Tony Dovolani

Bruno Tonioli

Joey Fatone

Ginger Zee

Rashad Jennings

... with soon-to-be-announced celebrity cast members from the current season!

ET recently spoke with Burgess in Los Angeles, where she opened up about the new and exciting opportunity for fans, and how it all came to be.

"It's the coolest thing! When they asked me about it I thought, 'You know what? Absolutely! How could I not want to do this?'" she exclaimed to ET's Katie Krause. "It's a VIP vacation with fans. Anyone that wants to go can buy tickets, meet us at Atlantis in the Bahamas and they get to hang out with us. There's going to be a one-of-a-kind performance show. Favorite numbers from all over the seasons, some really special surprise guests ... it's going to surprise and just be so beautiful."

"It's a very, very awesome thing that they're doing. It's the first time, it's brand new and I'm so excited for it," she added. "They approached me about a month ago, chatting to me about the possibility of doing it, if I'd be available to do it, and I am. Maybe they miss me a little bit on the show, and I totally miss them too."

Burgess continued on, telling ET that recently reuniting with all the dancers for a promo shoot (after not being a part of season 28) especially felt great.

"It's like coming home, you know?" she marveled. "I've also been at the show so many times this current season. Just cheering them on, supporting, and I love them, but being able to be there doing a shoot, getting back in some costumes, having some fun, I always love it, it always feels good."

The red-headed beauty told us she also has some ideas for which celebrity partners from the past she'd love to see join the cast.

"I would love James Hinchcliffe to come hang out in the Bahamas," she said of her partner from season 23. "James is absolutely still my brother."

"And Bobby [Bones], I would love Bobby to come out," she added. "Noah [Galloway], we should get Noah out there. There's a few. There's a couple I would like to come hang out in the Bahamas."

ET also spoke with Slater when we crashed her rehearsals with James Van Der Beek this week, where she echoed Burgess' excitement about Journey to Paradise.

"There will be beach parties, shows, competitions, hangouts... it's gonna be really great!" she teased to ET's Keltie Knight. "It's just a really cool chance to go and hang out in an awesome place with a bunch of friends, and then new friends, and, Dancing With the Stars dancers."

"Maybe get a spin from the boys? They'll look after you, you know," she added. "And they'll be there, shirts off and everything. Pool parties, hangouts, you get to see some costumes, you get to do some dancing, it'll be a really fun time!"

For more information and tickets, head to DWTSAtlantis.com.

