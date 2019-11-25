Dancing With the Stars returned on Monday for the final night of competition, which saw the show crown a new champion!

After nearly three months of exciting performances, the season 28 finals saw the four remaining couples gave it their all for a chance to take home the coveted Mirrorball trophy.

Hannah Brown and Alan Bersten, Lauren Alaina and Gleb Savchenko, Kel Mitchell and Witney Carson, as well as Ally Brooke and Sasha Farber, all performed two dances tonight before one couple came out victorious.

ET was following along throughout the two-hour finale to break down all the best dances, emotional moments, shocking scores, and who ultimately walked away the new reigning winners.

Last week was perhaps the most emotional episode of DWTS in recent memory after fans had to say goodbye to James Van Der Beek shortly after he revealed the tragic news that his wife had suffered a miscarriage just two days before Monday's episode.

For more on the tearful semifinals elimination, watch the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Kel Mitchell Wasn't Originally Cast for 'Dancing With the Stars' (Exclusive)

'Dancing With the Stars:' Alan Bersten Explains Why Hannah Brown Deserves the Mirrorball Trophy (Exclusive)

Emma Slater Opens Up About James Van Der Beek's Heartbreaking 'Dancing With the Stars' Elimination (Exclusive)

Related Gallery