Kel Mitchell's Dancing With the Stars stint almost didn't happen.

ET's Lauren Zima caught up with the 41-year-old comedian and his partner, Witney Carson, during camera blocking ahead of DWTS' Monday finale, and he revealed that he was the last person to be cast on the show this season.

"I feel like the underdog and we've been going up with every dance, which has been amazing!" Mitchell said. "Witney has been doing amazing choreography so it's definitely been exciting."

"I was the last one picked for Dancing With the Stars," the Good Burger star added, much to the shock of his partner. "Somebody dropped out and that's how I got in this thing."

Mitchell learned of his last-minute addition to the cast as soon as he agreed to do the show because the producers quickly told him, "You're gonna have to jump on a plane, like, immediately."

"I was just like, 'OK. Alright,'" he recalled. "It was no talks. It was a call out of no where and I was like, 'Of course I'll do Dancing With the Stars. This is awesome!'"

While Mitchell had never expressed serious interest about competing for the mirrorball trophy, he had previously mentioned to his family that it'd "be awesome" to be on DWTS.

"I have dance fever so I love to dance and everybody knows!" Mitchell explained.

As for his chances at snagging the trophy after his last-minute casting, Mitchell told ET that he "had a dream" about winning over remaining competitors Hannah Brown, Lauren Alaina and Ally Brooke.

"We talked about this. I actually had a dream about [winning]," he said. "I saw Witney screaming with the mirrorball and I'm just like, 'OK, so that's the plan, lets get it.' I definitely had some visions. It was awesome."

Tune into Entertainment Tonight on Monday (check your local listings here), ahead of the Dancing With the Stars finale airing at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

