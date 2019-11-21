Throughout the season, pro dancer Alan Bersten will be guest blogging about his experience on Dancing With the Stars with his celeb partner, Hannah Brown, for ET. This week, he discusses everything from making the finals to his strategy in (hopefully) winning the coveted mirrorball trophy.

You guys, WE MADE IT TO THE FINALS!!!!

Is this real life????!! I'm so excited and so incredibly proud of Hannah! She deserves this!

Learning we were moving on to the finals was such an incredible feeling. I still get goosebumps when I think about us being called safe!

After Monday's show ended, we ended up just talking for a while and just thanking each other afterwards. We kinda took a little journey down memory lane. It was so nice. This has been such a beautiful journey. I'm so happy!

Alan Bersten

The response from my family, friends and Hannah's circle has been incredible. Everyone has been so supportive. My parents are going to be at the finale so I am very excited to see them. I can't wait for my parents to see us dance live!! Honestly, all of the support we have gotten throughout the season has been so meaningful to us. (And I still can't believe Taylor Swift reposted our Viennese waltz to "Lover" on her Instagram.)

Throughout the competition, Hannah and I have been taking everything week by week. So even though being in the finals has been in the back of our minds, we didn't really plan for this! It's such an incredible feeling, I can't even explain it. But we are definitely putting everything into this week!

Out of the four pros left standing -- myself, Gleb Savchenko, Sasha Farber and Witney Carson -- three of us have yet to win a mirrorball (Witney won season 19 with Alfonso Ribeiro). I thought what Ally Brooke did on Monday (offering to give up her spot in the finals to James Van Der Beek) was such an impactful moment in the ballroom. I was shocked when James was even in the bottom. It's so sad to see anyone go home at this point, because everyone has worked so hard and we have all become such a close family. Everyone wants each other to succeed!

Alan Bersten

That being said, for us pros, even making it to the finale is a win in itself. I'm so proud of all the couples that are here with us! It would be incredible to win, but I just care more about Hannah winning!!!! She has worked so hard, sacrificed so much, and had to put up with me all season, LOL.

She deserves to win the mirrorball because I have never met someone who cares as much as me. It has been so refreshing to see. Hannah is so passionate, she cares so much and she never gives up. I feel like I'm dancing with the female version of me! So, I just want Hannah to know that she is so incredible and I'm so proud of her!

I just want Hannah to feel like a girl boss this week. We're definitely excited. I think the nerves are going to be through the roof, but in a good way! We get to do two dances that mean so much to us. It's a little bittersweet, though, because this will be our last time on the ballroom floor.

Alan Bersten

Though I can't give away too much about what we're planning to showcase in the finals, I can say that I think we need to go out with an "explosion" -- it's gonna be a "fire" dance!

As we approach the finals, I just want to thank everyone from the bottom of my heart. Everyone reading this has been so kind and supportive that it really helped Hannah and I create some incredible memories that we will cherish forever! This has been one of my favorite seasons and we owe it all to you guys! Thank you so much for voting every Monday, thank you for caring, and thank you for allowing us to have the time of our lives on that ballroom floor! Thank you.

RELATED CONTENT:

Emma Slater Opens Up About James Van Der Beek's Heartbreaking 'Dancing With the Stars' Elimination (Exclusive)

'DWTS': Hannah Brown Tears Up Over Heartbreak During Performance to Selena Gomez's 'Lose You to Love Me'

'DWTS': Hannah Brown Apologizes to Carrie Ann Inaba for Seemingly Acting 'Dismissive' Over Her Critiques

Hannah Brown Gives 'Bachelor' Peter Weber Advice Ahead of His Premiere (Exclusive) Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery