Shake it, Lauren Alaina!

During the "Freestyle" round of Monday's Dancing With the Stars finale, the 25-year-old country star and her pro partner, Gleb Savchenko, had one last chance to impress judges Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli and Carrie Ann Inaba.

Rocking cowboy hats and boots, the dance duo pulled out all the stops, dancing to "Country Girl (Shake It for Me)" by Luke Bryan, which couldn't have been a more perfect fit for Lauren. Carrie Ann called it "the perfect freestyle" for Lauren, and said that she's "adored watching" her entire journey. Len agreed, saying "it was full of entertainment." The two received a perfect score of 30/30, marking Lauren's first 10 of the season!

Lauren teased to ET during Sunday's camera blocking that she was "feeling great" about the freestyle.

"I feel really excited," she shared. "I was nervous. I didn't know what we would do with the Freestyle, but it is literally the perfect dance for me. I'm, like, line dancing? Sure! Let's do it. Bring it."

"The dance is really, really good and showcases me perfectly," she continued. "Regardless of what happens, we're gonna have fun doing it and hopefully connect with a bunch of people. And I get to sing!"

Lauren also told ET that she was hoping Luke would approve of the dance... and maybe even encourage his followers to vote for her and Gleb! "He tweeted [to vote] for me on all his socials last week, so I have a feeling he'll do it again," she said. "Especially with his song. He's my buddy!"

Country fam let’s come together and support our girl @Lauren_Alaina on #DWTSpic.twitter.com/SUZQO1lgM5 — Luke Bryan (@LukeBryanOnline) November 19, 2019

Hours before the show kicked off, Lauren and Gleb received plenty of love and support from their famous friends, including social media shout-outs from Dustin Lynch, Jessie James Decker, Artem Chigvintsev and season 27 mirrorball champion Bobby Bones.

They even received some love from Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson, when ET caught up with the two on The Voice red carpet.

"Lauren, you’re welcome for taking you on tour. I expect you back when we start again in February, so don't be late now that you're a huge superstar dancer," said Blake. "And uh, we got beer pong to play... [so] win this thing! If you don't win this thing, we can't be friends anymore."

"What's up, Lauren Alaina?" added Kelly. "Thanks so much for dancing the other night to my song. You are killin' it! Keep it goin'!"

Lauren and Gleb spoke about their journey together in a video posted to the official DWTS Instagram page, where Lauren shared her "two goals" for the week.

"To win and to get a 10," she revealed. "If I win this competition, I would be the most proud. But not just proud of me, proud of my fans, too, because they are voting for me each week and getting me through."

"Of all the people left, I have the least dance experience, which means Gleb's had to work really hard," she continued. "Everyone here has worked hard but Gleb got me. And I don't know how to dance!"

Hear more from #TeamTonkyHonk in the video below, as we patiently wait to see which couple will take home the coveted mirrorball trophy! Will it be Lauren and Gleb, or Ally Brooke and Sasha Farber, Hannah Brown and Alan Bersten or Kel Mitchell and Witney Carson?

RELATED CONTENT:

'DWTS': Hannah Brown, Kel Mitchell, Lauren Alaina and Ally Brooke Tease How They Plan to Win (Exclusive)

Kenan Thompson Predicts Kel Mitchell and Witney Carson Will Win 'Dancing With the Stars' (Exclusive)

'Dancing With the Stars:' Alan Bersten Explains Why Hannah Brown Deserves the Mirrorball Trophy (Exclusive)

Lauren Alaina Opens Up About Overcoming Her Eating Disorder (Exclusive) Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery