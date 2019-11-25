Hannah Brown is a "Girl on Fire."

The former Bachelorette absolutely rocked her final dance onDancing With the Stars' season 28 finale on Monday night. Brown and her partner, Alan Bersten, delivered a stunningly captivating, high-energy performance to a mash-up of Alicia Keys' "Girl on Fire" and Gwen Stefani's "Hollaback Girl" -- earning rave reviews from the judges.

Brown got emotional before the dance, as her package showed her thanking Bersten for accompanying her on her dancing journey. Earlier in the episode, co-host Erin Andrews pointed out that Bersten had been crying.

"With or without a mirrorball, at the end of the day, I'm going to have a friend," Brown said in her package. "It would be really special if we could hold that mirrorball up together."

"This is the last time that Alan and I will dance together on this dance floor. It's going to be bittersweet," she added, but noted, "Alan and I can take on anything."

With that, the pair delivered what was arguably their best dance of the season. "I'm so used to you doing lyrical movements... you came out sharp, crisp," Len Goodman raved. "You really threw me and it was great."

Bruno Tonioli praised Brown for being able to keep up with the professional dancers on stage, while Carrie Ann Inaba gushed over the dance. "Hannah Brown, you are living your best life. It's so beautiful," she said. 'That was a victorious freestyle!"

Brown and Bersten earned a total of 30/30 for their Freestyle, an improvement over the 28/30 they earned for their re-created Viennese Waltz to Taylor Swift's "Lover." The former pageant queen appeared a little flustered in that performance, which came just after a new Bachelor promo debuted featuring her reunion with Peter Weber. However, Inaba praised that performance as "magical." "Sometimes the greatest struggles give you the greatest rewards," she noted.

"This has been the most exceptional experience," Alan said after the dance. "I'm so honored I could take you on this journey."

See more on Brown and Bersten in the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Hannah Brown, Sailor Brinkley-Cook, Kel Mitchell and More Joining 'Dancing With the Stars - Live Tour 2020'

'Bachelor' Fans Are Shook by Peter Weber and Hannah Brown's Flirty Reunion in Trailer

Peter Weber Asks Hannah Brown to Join His 'Bachelor' Season in Shocking First Look

Hannah Brown Gives 'Bachelor' Peter Weber Advice Ahead of His Premiere (Exclusive) Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery