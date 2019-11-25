Peter Weber reunites with Hannah Brown on his season of The Bachelor -- and fans are SHOOK.

The trailer for the upcoming season debuted during Monday night's season finale of Dancing With the Stars, seemingly leaving Brown (who is competing for the Mirrorball trophy) as shocked as viewers. The dramatic clip shows Weber being pursed by a new group of women, as well as asking Brown to join the house in an intimate moment.

"I'm so confused right now. What are you doing here?" Weber asks Brown in the trailer, as they cozy up on a couch.

"Making decisions for my heart, because I know there's still something there, and I would do anything for a relationship," she replies.

"Hannah Brown, what I'm about to say is extremely crazy," Weber says. "What would you say if I asked you to come be part of the house?"

While Brown's time on DWTS hints that she doesn't actually join Weber's season of The Bachelor, fans quickly took to Twitter to react to the shocking development -- and the fact that it debuted just before Brown's DWTS performance.

OH MY GOD WHAT IS HAPPENING

#TheBachelorpic.twitter.com/mOPoqED5ni — Bachelor Bob (@BachelorBob_) November 26, 2019

That Hannah part on the bachelor sneak peek pic.twitter.com/2TGErHoLME — Dwts_gigi (@DwtsG) November 26, 2019

ABC premiering the #Bachelor first look with Hannah showing up on Peter’s season SECONDS before her finale #DWTS dance is... diabolical pic.twitter.com/1oMj6k3gFw — Katelyn Haas (@khaas96) November 26, 2019

Me knowing that there’s no way Hannah competes on #TheBachelor because it films at the same time as #DWTS but living for the drama of this trailer: pic.twitter.com/juRjlUBXFb — the bachelor & bitchelor 🌹 (@acceptedrose) November 26, 2019

Brown seemed a little flustered by the trailer debut on Monday night, but was a little more prepared for Weber's first promo, which alluded to their time together in the windmill.

"It was a memorable moment, I think, for everyone," Brown told ET earlier this month. "So, they had to put it in the promo."

The Bachelor returns with a three-hour premiere on Monday, Jan. 6, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Peter Weber Asks Hannah Brown to Join His 'Bachelor' Season in Shocking First Look

Hannah Reacts to Her Windmill Being Featured in Peter's 'Bachelor' Promo

New 'Bachelor' Poster Reveals Peter Weber's Tagline

Hannah Brown Gives 'Bachelor' Peter Weber Advice Ahead of His Premiere (Exclusive) Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery