'Bachelor' Fans Are Shook by Peter Weber and Hannah Brown's Flirty Reunion in New Trailer: The Best Reactions
Peter Weber reunites with Hannah Brown on his season of The Bachelor -- and fans are SHOOK.
The trailer for the upcoming season debuted during Monday night's season finale of Dancing With the Stars, seemingly leaving Brown (who is competing for the Mirrorball trophy) as shocked as viewers. The dramatic clip shows Weber being pursed by a new group of women, as well as asking Brown to join the house in an intimate moment.
"I'm so confused right now. What are you doing here?" Weber asks Brown in the trailer, as they cozy up on a couch.
"Making decisions for my heart, because I know there's still something there, and I would do anything for a relationship," she replies.
"Hannah Brown, what I'm about to say is extremely crazy," Weber says. "What would you say if I asked you to come be part of the house?"
While Brown's time on DWTS hints that she doesn't actually join Weber's season of The Bachelor, fans quickly took to Twitter to react to the shocking development -- and the fact that it debuted just before Brown's DWTS performance.
Brown seemed a little flustered by the trailer debut on Monday night, but was a little more prepared for Weber's first promo, which alluded to their time together in the windmill.
"It was a memorable moment, I think, for everyone," Brown told ET earlier this month. "So, they had to put it in the promo."
The Bachelor returns with a three-hour premiere on Monday, Jan. 6, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.
RELATED CONTENT:
Peter Weber Asks Hannah Brown to Join His 'Bachelor' Season in Shocking First Look
Hannah Reacts to Her Windmill Being Featured in Peter's 'Bachelor' Promo
New 'Bachelor' Poster Reveals Peter Weber's Tagline