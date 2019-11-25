'Dancing With the Stars': The Biggest Finale Flubs of the Night
Season 28 of Dancing With the Stars came to a close on Monday night -- but not without a few flubs.
Over the course of the two-hour finale, stars like Pitbull, Ne-Yo and Cher took the stage, the final four couples (Hannah Brown and Alan Bersten, Kel Mitchell and Witney Carson, Ally Brooke and Sasha Farber and Lauren Alaina and Gleb Savchenko) danced it out, and new champions were crowned. That title went to none other than Brown and Bersten!
Amid all the fun, several mistakes were made -- and with live TV, that means we saw it all. From name mix-ups to falling flowers to the controversy over a misstep on the dance floor, here's what you may have missed, and how fans on Twitter reacted:
Erin Flubbing Ally's Name
After Ally's first dance of the night, a Jive to Tina Turner's "Proud Mary," co-host Erin Andrews mistakenly addressed her as "Lauren."
Flowers Falling from the Judges' Table
When it came time for Lauren's first dance, a Foxtrot to Dolly Parton's "Jolene," the flowers lining the edge of the judges' table spontaneously fell. The 25-year-old singer found herself running up to try to save the decor.
Tom Forgetting to Get Len's Feedback
The flower flub made host Tom Bergeron forget all about asking judge Len Goodman for his feedback on Alaina's first dance. Whoops!
Introducing a "Multi-Grammar Award Winner"
Erin again found herself tripping over her words when introducing "multi-grammar award winner" Ne-Yo and Pitbull for their performance of their new song, "Me Quedaré Contigo."
Ally and Sasha's Mistake Went Unnoticed
Ally and Sasha earned a perfect score of 30/30 for their Freestyle, despite failing to nail a lift at the beginning of their performance. The judges made no mention of the mistake -- and audiences couldn't help but make note on Twitter.
See more on DWTS in the video below.
RELATED CONTENT:
'Dancing With the Stars' Crowns New Season 28 Champion -- See Who Took Home the Mirrorball Trophy!
Hannah Brown, Sailor Brinkley-Cook, Kel Mitchell and More Joining 'Dancing With the Stars - Live Tour 2020'
'Dancing With the Stars' Finale: Ally Brooke Earns Perfect Score for Singing and Dancing to 'Proud Mary'