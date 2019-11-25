Season 28 of Dancing With the Stars came to a close on Monday night -- but not without a few flubs.

Over the course of the two-hour finale, stars like Pitbull, Ne-Yo and Cher took the stage, the final four couples (Hannah Brown and Alan Bersten, Kel Mitchell and Witney Carson, Ally Brooke and Sasha Farber and Lauren Alaina and Gleb Savchenko) danced it out, and new champions were crowned. That title went to none other than Brown and Bersten!

Amid all the fun, several mistakes were made -- and with live TV, that means we saw it all. From name mix-ups to falling flowers to the controversy over a misstep on the dance floor, here's what you may have missed, and how fans on Twitter reacted:

Erin Flubbing Ally's Name

"you're exactly what this show needs Lauren" well damn that's a slip of the tongue to Ally. Yikes! #DWTS — Jessica Carter (@dangergirl101) November 26, 2019

After Ally's first dance of the night, a Jive to Tina Turner's "Proud Mary," co-host Erin Andrews mistakenly addressed her as "Lauren."

Flowers Falling from the Judges' Table

Lauren Alaina gets a perfect score for keeping Tom on track & holding up the flowers. 🤣🤣 So funny. @DancingABC#DWTS — The Joan Zone (@joangvs) November 26, 2019

When it came time for Lauren's first dance, a Foxtrot to Dolly Parton's "Jolene," the flowers lining the edge of the judges' table spontaneously fell. The 25-year-old singer found herself running up to try to save the decor.

Tom Forgetting to Get Len's Feedback

@Tom_Bergeron having some trouble. You skipped Len's score, wore @BrunoTonioli jacket & just sent @hannahbrown off only to drag her back. You been drinking? 😂😂😂 I love @DancingABC finale night. Always fun. #DWTS — The Joan Zone (@joangvs) November 26, 2019

The flower flub made host Tom Bergeron forget all about asking judge Len Goodman for his feedback on Alaina's first dance. Whoops!

Introducing a "Multi-Grammar Award Winner"

So are we gonna pretend that Erin just said “multi grammar award winner” #DWTS#DWTSFinale — anyssa (@omganyssa) November 26, 2019

Erin again found herself tripping over her words when introducing "multi-grammar award winner" Ne-Yo and Pitbull for their performance of their new song, "Me Quedaré Contigo."

Ally and Sasha's Mistake Went Unnoticed

Y’all they ignored ally and sashas dropped lift lol #DWTS#DWTSFinale — ™ (@mtvtara) November 26, 2019

Ally and Sasha earned a perfect score of 30/30 for their Freestyle, despite failing to nail a lift at the beginning of their performance. The judges made no mention of the mistake -- and audiences couldn't help but make note on Twitter.

See more on DWTS in the video below.

