It's not over between Peter Weber and Hannah Brown.

The pair came face-to-face twice on Monday night's jam-packed season premiere of The Bachelor-- first, for her to hand Peter his wings back and wish him well on his journey to find love, and second, when she introduced a group date. It was during that encounter that Hannah broke down over still having feelings for the 28-year-old pilot, whom she sent home after fantasy suites on The Bachelorette -- and Weber asked her to join the other women on his Bachelor season.

In typical Bachelor fashion, we were left on a "To be continued" just as things got juicy between Peter and Hannah. Here's a full transcript of their emotional conversation.

Peter Weber: Hey, birthday girl.



Hannah Brown: Don't...

PW: Hannah.

HB: Hey.

PW: What's wrong? I know this is weird, but --



HB: I don't know.

PW: How are you doing?

HB: Not OK. ...Sorry.

PW: This is so weird.

HB: I know, I'm really sorry.

PW: You killed it with the story. It's just like I remembered (Laughs).



HB: I'm really happy for you, but it's just a lot.

PW: How was it when you came the first night to the mansion?



HB: Terrible.



PW: I had no idea what you were going to say or a little bit of me was kind of hoping you weren't just dropping something off, but that you were coming in. But I didn't need that, and I appreciated you bringing the wings back, but you didn't have to do that. I gave those to you, and no matter what, you're always going to mean so much to me. Like, no matter what. No matter how ridiculously emotional I looked leaving that island in Crete and crying my eyes out.

HB: I'm sorry.



PW: No, you followed your heart.

HB: My heart was very confused. I don't know what I did. I don't know what the f**k I was doing. I don't know. I'm really f**ked up. I don't know, Peter, I question what I should have done, and I question a lot. But --



PW: Did you ever -- you know you asked Tyler out the last episode? Did it ever cross your mind to maybe ask me for that instead? If not -- I just haven't asked you that, and it's been on my mind for a long time."



HB: There was still something when I saw you at AFR, I felt like.

PW: Why didn't you -- I'm just being very honest with you. Watching that next episode, live, and seeing that happen. I was like, "OK." For me, that was it. I don't want to be someone's third option at all. And it was tough, because then I found out you moved 20 minutes from where I live, and just all this stuff kept happening. I feel like I thought that I was not confused, but now I don't know. I don't know.



HB: (Bawling)



PW: What the f**k do I do right now? I don't know what I'm doing. What would you… this is so insane. What would you say if I asked you to come be part of the house?"



HB: I mean, maybe? Like, oh my gosh. I mean, there's a lot. I don't know --



PW: Do you regret sending me home at all, in Crete?



HB: Yeah, Peter. I question it all the time.



PW: I felt zero doubt, even when you said Jed's name first, I was so sure that you were calling my name, and then obviously you didn't. But that morning -- was there still something that you didn't --



HB: I told you, I had no doubts that you were going to be -- it was you and Jed.



PW: Me and Jed?



HB: Like, you were going to meet my family.



PW: You never told me that.



HB: Yes I did.

PW: No, you didn't.

HB: I don't think I wanted to change my mind about Jed. It was comfortable. It was falling back into the same thing. But like, I broke everybody's heart in this and my own through this experience.



PW: I swear to you, I remember I was at my aunt's house watching that live last episode, and I was telling my parents, "If she wants to try this again, I am 100 percent on board." And my heart just sank when you asked Tyler out. And I love Tyler and it's nothing against him, but I was just like, "Ugh, that hurts."



HB: Well, he was like, was reaching out, and you didn't say anything. I didn't know where you were. I knew you were upset and dealing with it, so I didn't reach out to you, and you didn't reach out to me. I didn't know if you wanted to get past it -- I thought you wanted to be the Bachelor. And I walked out there, when I saw you, and I felt a lot more than I thought I was going to. I didn't think there was going to be that much spark. Because I knew there was something still there.

PW: OK, but what does that mean?

HB: I don't know -- I can't. What do you mean? I don't know. What do you want? What are you asking me?



PW: What do you want? I'm so confused right now. I know I shouldn't feel this way, but I did want you to come back in. I remember I saw you that night, and I remember like, "Wow." Didn't notice you, I swear to god, and then you came out and I realized who it was. And I just -- I don't know what to do right now. I'm so confused and this is the first week this thing has started. I'm obviously not 100 percent where I thought I was. I don't know what to do.



PW, TO CAMERA: I can't help how my heart feels. I look at her, and I don't want to stop looking at her. And I want to just kiss her and just -- just like had all this work out. And it didn't, and I know it didn't, and I just feel like such a jerk because I have such an awesome group of girls here expecting to meet someone that was truly ready to have this work for them as well. And I don't know.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. See what Peter told ET about his feelings for Hannah in the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

'The Bachelor': ET Will Be Live Blogging Peter Weber's Season Premiere!

Peter Weber on Embracing His Cuban Roots as the Second-Ever Hispanic 'Bachelor' (Exclusive)

Peter on 'Real Emotions' That Surfaced During 'Bachelor' Reunion With Hannah

'Bachelor' Peter Weber on His Season's Emotional Moments and Hannah B.'s Return | Full Interview This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery