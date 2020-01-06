'The Bachelor': Peter Weber and Hannah Brown's Full, Emotional Conversation, Word for Word
It's not over between Peter Weber and Hannah Brown.
The pair came face-to-face twice on Monday night's jam-packed season premiere of The Bachelor-- first, for her to hand Peter his wings back and wish him well on his journey to find love, and second, when she introduced a group date. It was during that encounter that Hannah broke down over still having feelings for the 28-year-old pilot, whom she sent home after fantasy suites on The Bachelorette -- and Weber asked her to join the other women on his Bachelor season.
In typical Bachelor fashion, we were left on a "To be continued" just as things got juicy between Peter and Hannah. Here's a full transcript of their emotional conversation.
Peter Weber: Hey, birthday girl.
Hannah Brown: Don't...
PW: Hannah.
HB: Hey.
PW: What's wrong? I know this is weird, but --
HB: I don't know.
PW: How are you doing?
HB: Not OK. ...Sorry.
PW: This is so weird.
HB: I know, I'm really sorry.
PW: You killed it with the story. It's just like I remembered (Laughs).
HB: I'm really happy for you, but it's just a lot.
PW: How was it when you came the first night to the mansion?
HB: Terrible.
PW: I had no idea what you were going to say or a little bit of me was kind of hoping you weren't just dropping something off, but that you were coming in. But I didn't need that, and I appreciated you bringing the wings back, but you didn't have to do that. I gave those to you, and no matter what, you're always going to mean so much to me. Like, no matter what. No matter how ridiculously emotional I looked leaving that island in Crete and crying my eyes out.
HB: I'm sorry.
PW: No, you followed your heart.
HB: My heart was very confused. I don't know what I did. I don't know what the f**k I was doing. I don't know. I'm really f**ked up. I don't know, Peter, I question what I should have done, and I question a lot. But --
PW: Did you ever -- you know you asked Tyler out the last episode? Did it ever cross your mind to maybe ask me for that instead? If not -- I just haven't asked you that, and it's been on my mind for a long time."
HB: There was still something when I saw you at AFR, I felt like.
PW: Why didn't you -- I'm just being very honest with you. Watching that next episode, live, and seeing that happen. I was like, "OK." For me, that was it. I don't want to be someone's third option at all. And it was tough, because then I found out you moved 20 minutes from where I live, and just all this stuff kept happening. I feel like I thought that I was not confused, but now I don't know. I don't know.
HB: (Bawling)
PW: What the f**k do I do right now? I don't know what I'm doing. What would you… this is so insane. What would you say if I asked you to come be part of the house?"
HB: I mean, maybe? Like, oh my gosh. I mean, there's a lot. I don't know --
PW: Do you regret sending me home at all, in Crete?
HB: Yeah, Peter. I question it all the time.
PW: I felt zero doubt, even when you said Jed's name first, I was so sure that you were calling my name, and then obviously you didn't. But that morning -- was there still something that you didn't --
HB: I told you, I had no doubts that you were going to be -- it was you and Jed.
PW: Me and Jed?
HB: Like, you were going to meet my family.
PW: You never told me that.
HB: Yes I did.
PW: No, you didn't.
HB: I don't think I wanted to change my mind about Jed. It was comfortable. It was falling back into the same thing. But like, I broke everybody's heart in this and my own through this experience.
PW: I swear to you, I remember I was at my aunt's house watching that live last episode, and I was telling my parents, "If she wants to try this again, I am 100 percent on board." And my heart just sank when you asked Tyler out. And I love Tyler and it's nothing against him, but I was just like, "Ugh, that hurts."
HB: Well, he was like, was reaching out, and you didn't say anything. I didn't know where you were. I knew you were upset and dealing with it, so I didn't reach out to you, and you didn't reach out to me. I didn't know if you wanted to get past it -- I thought you wanted to be the Bachelor. And I walked out there, when I saw you, and I felt a lot more than I thought I was going to. I didn't think there was going to be that much spark. Because I knew there was something still there.
PW: OK, but what does that mean?
HB: I don't know -- I can't. What do you mean? I don't know. What do you want? What are you asking me?
PW: What do you want? I'm so confused right now. I know I shouldn't feel this way, but I did want you to come back in. I remember I saw you that night, and I remember like, "Wow." Didn't notice you, I swear to god, and then you came out and I realized who it was. And I just -- I don't know what to do right now. I'm so confused and this is the first week this thing has started. I'm obviously not 100 percent where I thought I was. I don't know what to do.
PW, TO CAMERA: I can't help how my heart feels. I look at her, and I don't want to stop looking at her. And I want to just kiss her and just -- just like had all this work out. And it didn't, and I know it didn't, and I just feel like such a jerk because I have such an awesome group of girls here expecting to meet someone that was truly ready to have this work for them as well. And I don't know.
