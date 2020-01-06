'The Bachelor': ET Will Be Live Blogging Peter Weber's Season Premiere!

It's finally here!

Peter Weber's three-hour season season premiere of The Bachelor kicks off on Monday night, and ET will be live blogging along the way.

We'll be right here with minute-by-minute updates as Pilot Pete meets his 30 women for the first time -- and is surprised with a visit from his ex, Hannah Brown. Then, after all the limo exits, a first impression rose and the first round of goodbyes, we'll see Peter's first dates, and his journey to find love kick into full gear.

"Night one was amazing," Peter told ET, calling his first day at the Bachelor mansion "surreal." "I'm like, 'Dang, I'm Bachelor now. This is crazy, and they're about to come meet me.' It's just an insane feeling of gratitude knowing what was about to happen."

"I was nervous like no other. I thought my heart was gonna come out of my chest but that first limo came, that door opened and just all calm again," he said.

The 28-year-old half-Cuban Bachelor had "instant chemistry" with several women. Circle back when the episode kicks off to find out who Peter connects with.

The Bachelor premieres Monday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. See more in the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Peter Weber on Embracing His Cuban Roots as the Second-Ever Hispanic 'Bachelor' (Exclusive)

Peter on 'Real Emotions' That Surfaced During 'Bachelor' Reunion With Hannah

'Bachelor' Peter Weber Says His Injury on the Show 'Looked Like a Murder Scene' (Exclusive)

'Bachelor' Peter Weber's Parents Support His Sex Life in This Surprising Way | Full Interview This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery