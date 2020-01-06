'Bachelor' Fans Freak Out After Peter and Hannah's Raw Conversation: Will They Get Back Together?
The "spark" is still there between Peter Weber and Hannah Brown.
Though the 28-year-old pilot felt guilty about his connection to Hannah on Monday's season premiere of The Bachelor, the pair's love for each other couldn't be denied.
"I can't help how my heart feels. I look at her, and I don't want to stop looking at her. And I want to just kiss her and just -- just like had all this work out," Peter said on his second group date of the season, which Brown was a part of. "It didn't, and I know it didn't, and I just feel like such a jerk because I have such an awesome group of girls here expecting to meet someone that was truly ready to have this work for them as well."
That confession -- plus Peter asking Hannah to join the mansion, and her admitting she questions their breakup daily -- had fans SHOOK.
"Peter & Hannah so obviously still love each other I almost feel like I’m intruding in on them by watching this," one user tweeted during the premiere.
Another wrote, "My heart cannot handle another Peter Hannah b breakup. I’m still grieving."
