The "spark" is still there between Peter Weber and Hannah Brown.

Though the 28-year-old pilot felt guilty about his connection to Hannah on Monday's season premiere of The Bachelor, the pair's love for each other couldn't be denied.

"I can't help how my heart feels. I look at her, and I don't want to stop looking at her. And I want to just kiss her and just -- just like had all this work out," Peter said on his second group date of the season, which Brown was a part of. "It didn't, and I know it didn't, and I just feel like such a jerk because I have such an awesome group of girls here expecting to meet someone that was truly ready to have this work for them as well."

That confession -- plus Peter asking Hannah to join the mansion, and her admitting she questions their breakup daily -- had fans SHOOK.

"Peter & Hannah so obviously still love each other I almost feel like I’m intruding in on them by watching this," one user tweeted during the premiere.

Another wrote, "My heart cannot handle another Peter Hannah b breakup. I’m still grieving."

See more reactions below:

Hannah: *sends nice guy Peter home and picks a douchebag as her fiancé*

Peter: *becomes the Bachelor*

Hannah: *makes multiple appearances and cries to Peter*



Hannah is that toxic ex that doesn’t want you but doesn’t want anyone else to have you either #TheBachelorpic.twitter.com/X7Ui47LO9h — Sarah Pritchard (@sarahpritchard_) January 7, 2020

peter: hannah what are you doing here



hannah: tbh I think at this point I’m just legally contracted to appear on every abc show #TheBachelor — The Bitchelorette (@Bitchelorette_) January 7, 2020

Hannah: *dumps Peter*



Hannah: *dumps Tyler*



Hannah: *gets engaged to human garbage*



Hannah: “I regret all my decisions” #TheBachelorpic.twitter.com/JDpdhAMfwX — Bachelor Chirps, MBA (@BachelorChirps) January 7, 2020

#TheBachelor

Peter : Hannah is going to join y’all in the running for my heart

Me as one of the girls : pic.twitter.com/XBrT0bNBJ6 — Bre💘 (@xdelicatedaisyx) January 7, 2020

I CANNOT DEAL WITH THIS!!!!!! Why can’t Peter & Hannah just be together!?#TheBachelor — Cortnie Draper (@CDraperRealtor) January 7, 2020

POOR PETER HANNAH STOP PLAYIN WITH MY BOYS HEART AGAIN — Haley (@odonnell_haley) January 7, 2020

Peter: I was hoping you’d be in the house

Hannah:

Peter:

Hannah:

Peter: nevermind



#TheBachelorpic.twitter.com/oNRodym7B8 — AceFlavored 🔚 (@AceFlavored) January 7, 2020

I DON’T CARE WHAT ANYONE SAYS! I’M ALL IN ON A PETER/HANNAH B ROUND 2 #TheBachelor — Blake Lindsay (@bvlindsay) January 7, 2020

Peter- Hannah would you btw willing to maybe join the house?

America- #TheBachelorpic.twitter.com/8NQIKPgHKA — TheDevilsInTheJenna (@flowrtattedgirl) January 7, 2020

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. See more in the video below.

