Did Madison Prewitt make her own fan account?

That's what some Bachelorviewers think, after the 23-year-old Alabama native commented with praise on her own photo. "Beautiful date Madi. You are so genuine and real," read a comment made from Prewitt's account -- on a photo she posted on Tuesday of her and Bachelor Peter Weber's date.

"We, too, believe we are genuine and real," a fan jokingly wrote in response to the comment. "Happy to provide tutorials on toggling between your personal and fan accounts."

The comment seemed to disappear soon after, with a friend of Prewitt's taking responsibility for the flub. "Oops. Thought I wrote that comment about being real & genuine from my account but was logged into Madi's from when she got back from filming. Don't hate me @madiprew," her friend wrote.

"hahahaha you're good," Prewitt wrote back. "It happens love youuuu."

Some fans still didn't buy it, but others, like Bachelorette Desiree Siegfried and Bachelor in Paradise alum Raven Gates, showed Prewitt some love. "You’re adorbs! Rooting for you. If not Peter then maybe #bachelorette 😉🤷🏻‍♀️," Siegfried wrote.

Prewitt appears to be a frontrunner for Weber's heart after earning the first one-on-one date of the season. She and the 28-year-old pilot shared their first date at his parents' vow renewal, and she earned a rose.

"I lucked out with that date like no other," Weber told ET on Tuesday of his date with Prewitt. "That could have realistically been a really awkward and uncomfortable date. That's a big thing, introducing [a woman to your family], of course when you're dating and the first date, but she absolutely knocked it out of the park, killed it."



"I was flying really high after that date," he recalled. "She definitely really got off to a really good lead. And you guys saw it."

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. See more in the video below.

