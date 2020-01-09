Jake Owen has written an entire song poking fun at former Bachelorette Hannah Brown and telling her to move on with her life.

The country crooner took to Instagram Live on Thursday where he explained the inspiration for his newly penned track, "Alabama Hannah," which he claims was inspired by Brown's emotional meet-up with Peter Weber on the premiere of The Bachelor on Monday.

"Monday night, my girlfriend had the damn TV on and all you heard about on the new Bachelor was Alabama Hannah, it was just Alabama Hannah everywhere," Owen said with a laugh. "She won't go away."

"Believe it or not, I met her on the last season of The Bachelorette, I played 'Made For You' for them in I think it was like Rhode Island or something," Owen added. "She's a cool girl. This is not even a dig at the actual Alabama Hannah."

"But I started feeling something for this Peter guy," Owen continued, explaining that while he doesn't even know Weber, he felt the situation made for a good country song, with a theme about moving on "if you've given someone multiple opportunities to take you as a lover" and they've not taken you up on it.

"This has nothing to do with the actual Bachelorette. This is just everyday life," Owen said.

Although, listening to the lyrics of Owen's admittedly catchy, twangy new tune, the direct references to the actual Hannah Brown are fairly overt.

"Alabama Hannah, what do you want? If it's love that you need, well then honey, it's gone," Owen croons in the song. "You had your chances, so won't you leave me alone. Alabama Hannah, won't you go on back home."

Alabama Hannah (live from the barn)

https://t.co/0gSLuioEtM — Jake Owen (@jakeowen) January 10, 2020

The tempo of the tune picks up as Owen continues, singing from what is presumably Weber's point of view.

"I been out here in California, I've been soaking up the sun / There's lots of pretty ladies, and I can't pick just one," he sings. "I'm flying high, I got peace of mind, I already raised the bar / Now you're showing up here tonight, who do you think you are?"

When it gets to the chorus, however, Owen really goes all in with his directly references to Brown herself, singing, "You're a beauty queen and a dancing star and I think you'll do just fine."

Brown is a former beauty pageant star and won the coveted Mirrorball trophy at the end of the most recent season of Dancing With the Stars back in November.

Owen also poked fun at Brown and Weber's infamous windmill hook-up from her season of The Bachelorette, singing, "Well I guess you think you messed up since you seen me moving on / Thinking we could pick up, right where we left off / But you got to lay in the bed you made, and I hate to let you down / Girl this ain't no windmill, we can't go round and round."

'Bachelor' Premiere: Peter Weber Admits He's Still In Love With Hannah Brown | Roses & Rosé This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart 'Bachelor' Premiere: Peter Weber Admits He's Still In Love With Hannah Brown | Roses & Rosé

After finishing his performance, Owen laughingly explained "I think that's for anybody out there" who is dealing with unrequited love or bad romantic timing. "Like, make it or break it."

Owen added, "I love Hannah Brown, she's awesome. So it's no diss on her."

During Brown's season of The Bachelorette, she seemed to connect strongly with Weber before ending their romance in the penultimate episode. Weber went on to become the new Bachelor, and Brown made a high-profile appearance during Monday's premiere.

The pair came face-to-face, and Brown broke down in tears over making a mistake in ending their romance on The Bachelorette, while Weber asked her to join his season.

Fans were taunted with a classic "To Be Continued" title card, and will find out how she responds to Weber's invitation next week.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

'Bachelor' Peter Weber Dishes on Night One and Talks Hannah B This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

RELATED CONTENT:

Peter Weber Admits He Was Still in Love With Hannah Brown During Shocking 'Bachelor' Reunion (Exclusive)

'Bachelor' Peter Reveals He's Not Over Hannah After Emotional Reunion

Hannah Brown Sets Finding 'Real' Love as One of Her 2020 Goals: 'I Still Want It'

Related Gallery