Hannah Brown is more than ready for 2020.

The former Bachelorette set her goals and intentions for the new year, and one of them includes finding love, "the real kind." Brown, 25, took to Instagram Story on Friday to show off what she had written in her journal. Among her list of things she's hoping to change and find in 2020 include making "self care a priority," "make new friends and make a good community in my new home," "get healthy," and "keep dancing."

In a second snap, however, she couldn't help but add one more goal, as well as an inspirational message.

"LOVE. I still want it. The real kind," she penned, adding, "Don't give up on dreams. Work hard. Feel good enough. Feel capable enough. Don't settle. Believe you deserve it all. Give back. Be kind. Be strong. Don't take bulls**t. Be a leader. Learn from others. Gain wisdom. Get out of your comfort zone. Take changes. Stay hopeful."

Instagram Story

Along with the pics, she also mentioned that "just writing all this down makes me feel better…Feeling hopeful and grateful for the year to come."

Instagram Story

While she revealed in her list that she'd like to go to therapy, make new friends, and make sure she doesn't leave behind the ones she already has, Brown noted that she's still keeping some goals to herself.

"Much more on my list. But some goals are mine to know… and for you all to find out when I crush them."

Instagram Story

During Hannah's season of The Bachelorette she proposed to Jed Wyatt, before ending their engagement after finding out he had a girlfriend when he came on the show. On After the Final Rose, she revealed that amid her healing from her split from Wyatt she still had feelings for her runner-up, Tyler Cameron. She then asked Cameron out for a drink. The two, however, didn't take things to the next level.

The Dancing With the Stars champ later told ET that some of her experiences over the last year "were not so fun, [but] some of them were amazing opportunities." "I feel like this whole year has really given me opportunities to really have to think hard about my decisions and who I am and what I want," she shared.

Meanwhile, fans are excited to see Brown make an appearance on Peter Weber's upcoming season of The Bachelor. ET spoke with Chris Harrison about what fans can expect from their reunion.

Watch below to hear what he teased.

Chris Harrison Addresses Hannah Brown’s Appearance on Pilot Pete’s Season of ‘The Bachelor’ This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

RELATED CONTENT:

'Bachelor' Makeup Artist on Peter Weber's Edgy Beard and Reuniting With Hannah Brown for Her Cameo (Exclusive)

'The Bachelor': What to Expect From Peter Weber's Season, From His Injury to Hannah Brown's Cameo (Exclusive)

Inside Hannah Brown's Incredible Year: From 'Bachelor' Heartbreak to 'Dancing With the Stars' Champion

Related Gallery