Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor is almost here!

The 28-year-old pilot lives a life of adventure in the skies, but come Jan. 6, we'll see him embark on an experience he's never had before -- dating 30 women at the same time.

Weber, who placed third on Hannah Brown's season of The Bachelorette over the summer, will kick off his journey to find love with a three-hour premiere. Along for the ride are his parents, Peter Sr. and Barbara, who make a special appearance on premiere night to make sure their son kicks things off on the right foot. Only ET's Lauren Zima was with the half-Cuban Bachelor and his parents at the Bachelor mansion just hours before the Westlake Village, California, native met his contestants for the first time.

Find out what to expect from his season below.

Some Night One Nerves

"There's definitely nerves, but they're good nerves, you know?" Weber told ET. "This means a lot to me."

The pilot is determined to find his wife on The Bachelor, but he also wants to make sure to stay present throughout the experience. "This is gonna be a night I know none of us will ever forget, and I just want to make the most of it," he said. "I'm gonna use those nerves. It's good nervous energy."

A Lot of Romance

Fans were shocked to find out that Weber was the contestant Brown had gotten intimate with in the fantasy suite, but as he told ET, romance will be a big part of his season.

"I am one of the biggest romantics you'll ever meet," he shared. "I have just always, growing up, been that person that has always wondered, 'What is my future wife doing right now?' Currently, right now. I know she exists. What is she doing?' And that's just the way I've lived my life."

"I have never been one to settle for anything that I know is not that ultimate, fierce type of love and I've seen what my parents have. They've been the most amazing inspiration for me and I just I know it's gonna happen. I know it's happening tonight," he beamed.

"I am looking for someone who just has that huge heart, full of love. [I want someone] that's ready to you know share that with me, because I know I'm ready to share that with them."

A Few Tears

Weber "hoped" he wouldn't cry a lot on his season -- but "no promises." "Listen, I'm also an emotional dude and I am in touch with my emotions and I can own that," he explained. "I also think a real man is not afraid to cry."

And Some Fears

The Bachelor's biggest fear is that "the respect that I'm going to show the women is not necessarily reciprocated, in regards to how seriously I'm taking this."

"I know it's a fun opportunity, it's a crazy experience, once in a lifetime, but I could be fooled in a certain way," he revealed.

Despite his fears, Weber's determined to be as true to himself as he can be. "I'm gonna be myself and I'm not changing that for anyone. What you see is what you get," he said. "Maybe a little bit of that is stealing from Hannah, but that's what I love about her and what I respect about her. I'm ready to just have fun, show my goofy side. I didn't get to show it all last season."

An Appearance by a Past Love

Brown herself will appear on Weber's season, as seen in the season trailer. Host Chris Harrison told ET that the pair's reunion -- during which Weber asks Brown to join his season -- makes "a pretty big impression on the show."

"Her and Peter, they just have this thing, that intangible kind of chemistry. It's one of those things that no matter how much you think you're over somebody, when you see each other, it's a thing," he shared. "I'll let them deal with that on the show, but... there is some serious chemistry between the two, that's just undeniable."



"That's why we wanted to have her back on the show," Harrison added.

Brown's appearance on the latest season Dancing With the Stars -- which she won -- makes it unlikely that she accepted Weber's request to join the other women, but according to Harrison, the former Bachelorette doesn't just make a drop-in cameo. "It's not just, 'Hey, I'm here to hit you on the shoulder and say good luck.' It's more than that," he promised.

Parents Keeping a Watchful Eye

Weber's mom, Barbara, got along great with Brown -- but had some questions for the women who would be dating her son on The Bachelor.

"I want the best for him, of course, but I did leave some questions in [the mansion] that I think would give them a little bit of a definition of what these women are all about. They're not easy questions, but they will get to the point and I'm looking forward to having that daughter," she told ET. "I want that daughter to come home."

The former flight attendant sees her firstborn with a woman who is "adventurous" and "spontaneous." "One that loves flying, because on his days off he'll probably be flying," she noted. "[He needs] someone sweet with a great heart as well. That's the most important thing."

A Headline-Making Injury

News broke in October that Weber had been involved in an accident with a golf cart while filming in Costa Rica, and as a result, was forced to get stitches on his forehead.

While speaking with ET, Harrison said the incident "should have affected the show more," but Weber "was a team player."



"This is why I love Peter, he immediately was apologetic about [the injury] and he felt so bad that he messed up the show and ruined our lives and ruined the franchise," he joked of Weber being overly sorry about the injury, noting that the wound didn't stop the Bachelor from "diving into waterfalls and pools of water" on dates.

And a Few New Members to the Mile High Club?

Weber's certainly not embarrassed about his time in the windmill with Brown -- but that doesn't mean he's not open to making his own mark on the franchise.

"I think we try to introduce some ladies to a new club," he told ET, referencing the mile high club. "I do know how to fly jets and it's a very prestigious club, so who knows."

A Wild Ride

It didn't take long for Harrison to notice which contestants would make an impact -- and one of them is 25-year-old Victoria Fuller.

"There are a lot of firsts with her and ...some of it is self-induced, some of it just happens to her," he told ET.

"I don't know if she's the season villain but I think she ends up as one," he shared. "I guess it's hard to pin her as a quote-unquote villain because there's a lot of layers, a lot of interesting dramatic layers to this season with a lot of these women."

"I will say this, and I don't mean this as a pilot reference or anything, it's a wild ride for people," Harrison offered. "It's a very wild ride. I was trying to think of a season I could go back and reference, kind of like Ben Higgins' season, where it's a guy who really wears his heart and emotions on his sleeve and is really good at compartmentalizing but almost too much. So, where it really lends he has a tough time kind of just cutting the cord with people and things kind of linger. That makes it difficult as he kind of kicks the can down the road. You need some emotional roadblocks and things get pretty tough down the road."

The Bachelor premieres Monday, Jan. 6 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

