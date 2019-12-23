There's a reason fans are seeing an edgier Peter Weber on his upcoming season of The Bachelor!

Makeup artist Gina Modica has been with the franchise for nearly 20 years, helping craft each Bachelor and Bachelorette's signature looks for their season. For Weber's upcoming cycle, however, he knew what he wanted to look like, mainly because he doesn't have much of a choice when he's piloting for Delta.

As Modica tells ET, the 28-year-old knew he wanted to have a bit of stubble. What he wasn't prepared for was the scar he'd be sporting after injuring himself in a freak accident while filming in Costa Rica in October. Host Chris Harrison recently told ET that the injury didn't stop the half-Cuban Bachelor from "diving into waterfalls and pools of water" on dates, and as Modica reveals, Weber insisted on going make-up free for the most part as well.

From Weber's grooming routine to her reunion with Hannah Brown, here are the veteran makeup artist's best behind-the-scenes secrets:

ET: We've seen in the trailer that Peter is sporting some stubble -- and it looks good on him! He was pretty clean-shaven on The Bachelorette. Whose idea was it for him to have a bit of facial hair this time around?

Gina Modica: I'm pretty sure it was his idea. He doesn't get to have a beard when he's flying, so I think this was just a great opportunity for him to have a different look while he wasn't working.



Are you a fan of the look, and how was it to maintain during filming?

I love the look! As far as maintaining it, he did it himself, so it was really easy. I would just let them know every once in a while if he needed to clean it up or if I thought it was getting a little too long.

How much makeup do the Bachelors usually wear?

Bachelors don't wear a lot of makeup at all -- mostly just on rose ceremonies, photo shoots and promos [but] rarely ever on dates. On Peter's season, he never had makeup on dates.

Was that his request? Is that a conversation you have with the lead before filming?

Yes. Unless there's a reason, none of the Bachelors do makeup for the dates. It's just easier for the guys. They're not used to wearing make up all the time.

For the guys, I think the more important thing is that they have a good skin care routine and they wear their sunscreen and moisturizer every day. The only time they will wear make up is when I'm there to maintain the look, so before for rose ceremonies, photo shoots or if there's some kind of special date.

Did you do Hannah's makeup again for her appearances on Peter's season? What was it like working with her again?

Yes, I did get to do her makeup. I love working with Hannah; it’s always so much fun. She trusts me, so it's always easy to do her face.

What do you worry about most when it comes to the contestants and their glam?

With the exception of the first night where I'm able to bring in hair and makeup for the girls or guys to establish their look for the night, I never have to worry about the contestants' glam. I think they do a good job on themselves during the season.

Do you work with the remaining two women on finale day, before the Bachelor hands out his final rose?

I haven't had to do the girls' makeup for The Bachelor finales for the past few seasons. I will always go over makeup with them, but whether they take my advice or not is up to them.

What can you tell us about the energy on that day?

Energy is always so high on finale day. It's so much fun. I'm sure some people have some nervous energy, but I think that's a good thing. You should be a little nervous when your about to change your life.

The Bachelor and The Bachelorette go all over the world. Since there's less makeup required on the Bachelor seasons, do you still get to travel with production, or do you fly in and out for the big dates and rose ceremonies?

The travel is the same for me on either show. I do have a little bit more time off for The Bachelor, but I'm on location the whole time in case anything is needed.

Do you have a favorite place you've been?

Bora Bora and just about any place along the Mediterranean.

You've been with the franchise for such a long time -- are there any favorite moments that stick out to you?

I don't think I could narrow it down to one or two favorite moments. I've been with the show for 19 years now (started season 2) and there's just so many. I've been lucky to work with so many incredible people and go to so many amazing destinations around the world. I couldn't ask for a better job.

The Bachelor returns with a three-hour premiere on Monday, Jan. 6 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. See more on the show in the video below.

