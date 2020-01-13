It's all uphill from here?

After an emotional conversation in which Peter Weber asked Hannah Brown to join his season of The Bachelor, the two went their separate ways on Monday night's episode of the ABC dating show. It was an agonizing split for the pair who clearly weren't over each other. Weber told ET he was still in love with Brown -- and that she remains his biggest heartbreak.

"Hannah Brown was my biggest heartbreak," he confirmed to ET at ABC's Television Critics Association winter press tour on Wednesday -- which raises questions about just how things end up in his finale.

"[What happens at the end of the season is not] bigger than that. You guys will see it," Weber continued, but noted "that last week was the hardest week of my life."

While it might not be as big as his heartbreak over Brown, Weber insisted he does "have a very big heartbreak." "I don't know [if you'll see it] in the finale," he teased. "But at some point, you'll see it."

Monday's episode of The Bachelor proved to be a difficult one for Weber, who, after saying goodbye to Brown, had to explain what just happened to the rest of the women on the group date. His season of The Bachelor had just started days earlier, and he said he and Brown were over when she visited him at the Bachelor mansion on night one.

"What you saw there was feelings just kind of resurfacing and it was real and I was, I felt obviously horrible doing that to the women that were there on the date just out of respect for them," Weber told ET last Tuesday. "But I had to be true to myself and I was and everything I said, I meant."

