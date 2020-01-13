Peter Weber's journey to find love may have just started, but we're already looking forward to finding out how it ends.

The Bachelor kicked things off with a bang with Peter's jam-packed, jaw-dropping premiere last week, which ended in the pilot shockingly asking his ex, Hannah Brown, to join his season.

"Yes, [I was in love with her]," he admitted to ET in a candid interview last Tuesday. "I'm not going to lie."

"I thought I was in a really good spot," Peter explained. "I would not have done this, I swear to God, if I thought I wasn't ready to move on."

Whether Hannah joins the show or Peter is forced to explain what just happened to the women who thought he was ready to find love with someone new, we're in for some drama on Monday night's episode -- and ET will be live blogging along the way. Circle back when the episode starts for minute-by-minute updates on how everything plays out.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

