The Bachelorleft us with a big fat "to be continued" on Monday night's jam-packed premiere -- and we've been thinking about it ever since.

The three-hour episode saw the usual cringeworthy limo exits, dramatic first impression rose offer and night-one drama, plus a few dates and a compelling, emotional conversation between Bachelor Peter Weber and his ex, Hannah Brown.

Though Hannah was just supposed to introduce the season's second group date, she felt a rush of feelings come back, and so did Peter. In the middle of their tear-filled sit-down, Peter hit Hannah with this proposition: "What would you say if I asked you to come be part of the house?"

"I mean, maybe? Like, oh my gosh," Hannah replied. "I mean, there's a lot. I don't know."

So, what happens next? Because we just can't wait to see it play out onscreen, here are the four possible outcomes.

1. Hannah joins Peter's season

Peter isn't over Hannah, and after his ask -- and her answer -- it's possible the Dancing With the Stars champ might just join the house... except it's pretty unlikely because of DWTS.

The pair's conversation took place just before week three of the reality dancing competition, during which Hannah and her partner, Alan Bersten, performed a Rumba to "Hold On" by Wilson Phillips. Fans saw the pair dance it out week after week until the show's finale on Nov. 25, and it would have been hard for Hannah to be both in the Bachelor mansion and at the dance studio.

Also shoutout to @Dance10Alan for teaching me a rumba after this. That we survived that week was truly a victory. 🙌🏻 — Hannah Brown (@hannahbrown) January 7, 2020

Hannah confirmed as much to ET in December. "I feel like if we put two and two together, like, I worked my a** off to win that mirrorball... I was in the studio eight hours a day," she said.

"You should do the math and watch in January," Hannah added.

2. Peter leaves to be with Hannah

If Hannah doesn't join the show, does Peter leave it to be with her? While speaking with ET the morning after his premiere, Peter said quitting the show was a possibility.

"I definitely considered [quitting the show] in that moment. I know that sounds absolutely crazy insane, but... I told everyone from the very beginning I was going to be raw, be myself and do what I had to do in that moment," he shared.

However, promos for Peter's season show footage all the way through his finale -- which means he didn't throw in the towel after that conversation with Hannah in week one.

3. Hannah leaves and Peter continues on his journey to find love

This possibility seems the most likely -- though we're not sure how Peter plans to explain what just happened with Hannah to the other women.

"Yes, [I was in love with her]," he admitted to ET on Tuesday. "I'm not going to lie."



As Peter told us, he really did think he was over his ex. "I thought I was in a really good spot," he explained. "I would not have done this, I swear to God, if I thought I wasn't ready to move on."

"What you saw there was feelings just kind of resurfacing and it was real and I was, I felt obviously horrible doing that to the women that were there on the date just out of respect for them, but I had to be true to myself and I was and everything I said, I meant," he said. We'll find out how this plays out on Monday's episode.

4. Hannah comes back later in the season and she and Peter come out as a couple at After the Final Rose

We've all seen that dramatic promo in which host Chris Harrison warns Peter "there's something you should know" just before he's about to hand out his final rose. Could it be that Hannah wants him back?

Neither Peter nor Chris would address that question directly -- but they did promise a "wild finish."

"It is a season that got turned on its head and is an emotional, dramatic finish," Chris told ET.

"It's something that none of us saw coming, Peter and I included, and it's just something we had to deal with on the fly. And it's kind of the beauty of this show now is things happen, and instead of dealing with it and putting something together for television, that now is television. We organically really lean into everything now, and you're just going to see everything, warts and all," the host explained. "You saw that Peter faints and has to go lie down. You get to see all that now, and it's pretty raw. You get to see me in situations where I'm not 'host guy.' I'm just talking to this buddy of mine who is a friend, and I want this to work out for him, and I'm trying to make it work."

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. See more in the video below.

