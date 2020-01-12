Charlize Theron has some thoughts about Peter Weber's "dramatic" season premiere of The Bachelor.

"It's amazing," she told ET's Keltie Knight on the red carpet at the 2020 Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California, on Sunday. "It's so good. It's so good! Yes, very dramatic."

Theron expressed her support for Weber on Instagram before his season started, and he returned the favor soon after. The 28-year-old pilot hasn't revealed if he ends his season in a relationship, but it seems he and Theron are just friends, as the actress previously told ET that Weber hasn't slid into her DMs. She walked the red carpet solo at Sunday's awards show, but told ET she was feeling the love -- for her fashion-forward ensemble.

"It's custom Celine, and I love it. I absolutely love it," she gushed.

Theron is nominated on Sunday in the Best Actress category for her portrayal of former Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly in Bombshell, and the actress could earn an Oscar nomination for the role on Monday morning.

"Listen, those things are always nice. Making this movie was incredible. I try not to [think about it]," she told ET of the possibility. "It's actually not that hard. I have two small children, so I think it's in perspective. Either way, I have to get two young kids ready for the bus tomorrow, whatever happens. But the response has been so great to this film, and that means a lot to us. So we're very grateful."

Just last week, Theron wowed in a lime green Christian Dior Haute Couture gown at the 2020 Golden Globes. She was also nominated for Bombshell that evening. We'll be seeing more of the 44-year-old beauty for the remainder of awards season, with the SAG Awards taking place next weekend.

Kelly recently shared her thoughts on Bombshell via her YouTube channel upon watching the flick with three of her former Fox News colleagues and her husband, Douglas Brunt.

"I'm just too close to it. It's too weird to see someone who looks just like you, on the screen, pretending to be you," Kelly said about watching Theron play her on screen.

