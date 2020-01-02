Could there be something more going on between Charlize Theron and Peter Weber?

TheBombshell actress couldn't contain her love of The Bachelor, and the latest man in the main seat couldn't help but call her out. After the actress posted a photo of herself next to Weber's Bachelor poster, he posted a photo of himself next to her Dior ad. So did he slide into her DMs after that flirty post?

"No. I don't even know really what a DM is, let's be honest," Theron told ET's Lauren Zima at the 31st Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Film Awards Gala on Thursday. "Maybe yes? I don't think so. No. I think it's all in fun."

So what led to her posting that cheeky snap that made headlines earlier this week?

"I love the show," she explained. "Look, he's like half my age -- not that that should matter, but, no, he's great. I'm super excited. I love the show. I've missed it. And I'm just so glad that the show premieres in the winter when it's dark early because my kids don't know what time I send them to bed but like 5:45pm. As soon as it's dark, [I watch The Bachelor]."

Theron has been a longtime fan of The Bachelor, explaining during a 2018 appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden that watching the ABC dating show has become routine for her.

While she -- and America -- waits for Weber's season to premiere on Jan. 7, Theron is kicking off awards season with the International Star Award at the Palm Springs gala for her role in Bombshell. She's also nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama at Sunday's ceremony.

"I am a very blessed woman. That's all I know. This is amazing," she marveled.

As for how she nailed Meghan Kelly's voice in the drama, Theron simply stated that it was "hours of hours of just doing the work, and listening, and trying to understand. A lot of, I think, her emotional behavior was, in form, by how she sounds. So it's just time, you just have to kind of sit down and do the work."

Meanwhile on his end, Weber is gearing up for his turbulent season of The Bachelor. ET sat down with the new leading man to talk about what fans can expect, his emotional moments and reuniting with Bachelorette Hannah Brown.

"That was unexpected for me. I did not know she was coming that first night. She shows up, opens that door. I didn't even realize it was her at first and then I noticed it's her [as] she's kind of walking closer out of the car," Weber told ET.

"I genuinely thought when I decided, 'Yeah, I'll be the Bachelor,' that I was in a spot where I could do that. I was ready and moved on. I really did think that. She shows up that first night and I start to question that," he confessed. "Just real emotions came up and it was all real. It was a real relationship we had."

Hear more of what he shared in the video below.

