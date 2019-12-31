Bachelor Peter Weber Flirts Back With Charlize Theron By Posing Next to Her Poster
Pilot Pete might just have a Bombshell in his sights! As Bachelor Nation anxiously awaits the Jan. 6 premiere of Peter Weber's new season of The Bachelor, it seems a new social media romance has blossomed between Pete and A-lister Charlize Theron.
It all started over the weekend when the 44-year-old Bombshell star -- who has been a self-proclaimed Bachelor fan for years --posted a photo of herself next to a poster of Peter that reads, "Expect Turbulence." She captioned the pic: "Turbulence I like."
In the early morning hours on Tuesday, Peter took a photo of himself posing next to one of Charlize's Dior ads, writing, "Turbulence can be fun."
Former Bachelor Colton Underwood commented on Peter's post, writing: "Shoot your shot!" Former Bachelorette Ali Fedotowsky also wrote, "Ahhhhh! The best!!!!!"
Charlize has made her love for the Bachelor franchise well known. In a 2018 appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden,she gushed about watching the reality dating show religiously.
“I basically feel like I am dating The Bachelor, like, the show,” she said. “On Monday nights because my kids can’t read a clock yet so I get them to bed at like 5:45 and then I open a bottle of wine, take a bath, I get all ready and that’s my date night. I date the show.”
As for whether she'd ever be on the show, Charlize insisted, “No, I don’t want to be on the show. I just want to watch."
Peter's season of the ABC series is certainly gearing up to be a bumpy ride. The 28-year-old pilot suffered a facial injury while filming and also had his ex, Hannah Brown, return for a cameo.
"I am looking for someone who just has that huge heart, full of love. [I want someone] that's ready to you know share that with me, because I know I'm ready to share that with them," Peter previously told ET's Lauren Zima of his perfect match.
