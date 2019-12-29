Charlize Theron isn't always impressed by The Bachelor -- but she seems to like Peter Weber.

The Bombshell star took to Instagram on Saturday to share a photo of herself posing beside an advertisement for Weber's upcoming season. In her caption, Theron reveals she's all in for the "turbulence" fans have been promised this year.

"Turbulence I like," Theron wrote alongside the pic.

As the official Bachelor Instagram account commented, Weber's season kicks off Monday, Jan. 6. And with 30 women and a three-hour premiere, there's sure to be some drama. "Let us know what you think," they wrote, in part.

Theron has been a longtime fan of The Bachelor, explaining during a 2018 appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden that watching the ABC dating show has become routine for her.

"I basically feel like, I am dating The Bachelor -- like, the show. On Monday night, because my kids can't read a clock yet, so I just get them to bed at like 5:45 and then I have like, I open a bottle of wine, take a bath, I get all ready and then I watch The Bachelor and that's my date night," she shared. "I just date the show."



"I don't want to be on the show," Theron clarified. "I want to just watch."

The actress was less than enthusiastic about Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s season, however.

"I mean, literally he -- not impressive," she said on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. "Not impressed with him at all."

If Bachelor host Chris Harrison is right, however, there'll be a lot for Theron to love about Weber's season.

"I will say this, and I don't mean this as a pilot reference or anything, it's a wild ride for people," Harrison recently told ET. "It's a very wild ride. I was trying to think of a season I could go back and reference, kind of like Ben Higgins' season, where it's a guy who really wears his heart and emotions on his sleeve and is really good at compartmentalizing but almost too much. So, where it really lends he has a tough time kind of just cutting the cord with people and things kind of linger. That makes it difficult as he kind of kicks the can down the road. You need some emotional roadblocks and things get pretty tough down the road."

See more on Weber's season of The Bachelor in the video below.

