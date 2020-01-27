'The Bachelor' to Air Two Episodes Next Week

What's better than Bachelor Monday? Bachelor Monday AND Wednesday!

The ABC dating series will air two episodes next week, during its regularly-scheduled time at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Monday, Feb. 3, and then another episode at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Wednesday, Feb. 5.

The news was revealed after Monday night's dramatic episode, during which Bachelor Peter Weber accepted former contestant Alayah back into the competition -- and she spilled the tea on Victoria F.'s history with Chase Rice. Next week's episodes will take the drama to a new locale, with production heading to South America.

Weber suffered a freak accident in Costa Rica in October, when his head collided with a golf cart. "He did get stitches but he's 100 percent OK and production is already back underway," host Chris Harrison told ET at the time. "He's still the dashing, handsome pilot we've all dreamed of."

"There was a ton of blood. It looked like a murder scene when it happened," Weber told ET ahead of his season. "It just started pouring out."

"My forehead was literally split open," he recalled.

Weber said his injury "didn't slow anything down" -- but had a definite effect on the women. "I walk up and I see them for the first time and they were just like, 'Oh. OMG, what happened?' I told them some crazy story like I fought a puma off in the jungle to kind of like make it sound better," he joked.

By the time production moved to Chile, Weber had his stitches removed. "It kind of does play a role in a little bit later on in the season. I'm not gonna spoil it, but it's actually kind of cool. The girls took care of me. They definitely kind of felt bad about it, but I wasn't gonna let this slow down my journey to find what I really wanted and it's all good," he shared. "I got a battle scar now."

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT. See more in the video below.

