As Chris Harrison likes to say, "There are no rules on The Bachelor."

Last week's episode of the ABC dating show saw Peter Weber send Alayah home after the other women in the house called her "fake." The 28-year-old pilot was torn between his head and his heart, and ultimately decided it was time to say goodbye... but immediately had regrets afterward. And because this is The Bachelor, just because Alayah was eliminated, doesn't mean we've seen the last of her. The beauty queen is set to make a big reappearance on Monday night's episode; ET will be live blogging along the way.

But all that drama with Alayah isn't the only shocker we'll get. Promos have shown Victoria F. getting her first one-on-one date this week, which quickly goes awry when her ex, Chase Rice, is the musical guest. So awkward, but also such great TV!

Circle back when the episode kicks off for everything that goes down.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. See more in the video below.

