Hannah Brown gets it.

It's been an eventful month for the former Bachelorette star, who appeared in the first two episodes of Peter Weber's Bachelor season as their emotional reunion had them considering whether to give their romance another shot. The two ultimately decided to leave their relationship in the past -- but some contestants were frustrated that Brown had appeared on the season at all. Some viewers -- and Jennifer Aniston -- felt the same way.

"I do think Hannah can stay home now," Aniston told ET at the SAG Awards on Sunday.



"Now they're using these poor women. It's embarrassing," she added. "You love it, I know. I love it."

Brown couldn't help but react to Aniston's comments while co-hosting ET on Tuesday. "Shade!" she joked to our Lauren Zima. "No, I understand. I just keep coming up!"

Charlize Theron, meanwhile, told ET over the weekend that she thinks we haven't seen the last of Brown on our TV screens.

"I'm putting money down that Hannah B is going to show up at some point. I'm saying a proposal. She's showing up at proposal and she's throwing a whole spanner in the wheel," Theron said at the Producers Guild Awards on Saturday.

"Wild!" Brown said. "I mean, they keep teasing... you'll have to keep watching."

Fans who have done the math know that Weber was filming his finale in Australia while Brown was still shooting DWTS in Los Angeles -- so it seems unlikely that she could be the one holding up him handing out his final rose in that bombshell promo.

"I do not know [if I show up again]," Brown quipped. "I was dancing on Dancing With the Stars."

For now, Brown is focusing on her upcoming appearance on the Dancing With the Stars Tour. The current DWTS champ will be dancing it out alongside fellow special guest Kate Flannery during the tour's Jan. 28 stop at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

"It's my mom's dream come true," the former pageant queen told ET. "I think she is so excited. I am so excited. I never would have thought that I would be dancing at Radio City. It's going to be incredible."

"I'm a little worried because I'm like, 'Oh, I haven't danced in a while.' I'm going to have to really just put it in crunch time and make sure I get the best performance that I can. It's going to be really fun, though. No pressure of the judges and a live audience," she said. "Oh wait, there is a live audience!"

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. See more in the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

'The Bachelor': Peter Weber Ends Things With Hannah Brown But Promo Teases They Might Not Be Over

'Bachelor' Peter Weber Says Hannah Brown Was His Biggest Heartbreak (Exclusive)

Hannah Brown Responds to Jake Owen's 'Alabama Hannah' Song

'The Bachelor': How Hannah Brown Responded to Peter Weber's Request That She Join the Show This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery