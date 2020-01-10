Hannah Brown Responds to Jake Owen's 'Alabama Hannah' Song

Alabama Hannah is responding to her namesake song!

On Thursday, Jake Owen took to Twitter to share a song he wrote after watching the season premiere of The Bachelor earlier this week. During the episode, Hannah Brown returned to talk to the leading man himself, Peter Weber. Brown sent Weber home prior to the finale of her season of The Bachelorette and the pair had a long, emotional discussion about their lingering feelings on Weber's premiere episode.

Owen took issue with Brown's reappearance, so much so that he penned "Alabama Hannah," a nod to the former beauty queen's nickname, to poke fun at her.

Brown appeared to take the jab in good fun, taking to her Instagram Story to share how she found out about the track.

"Dying right now. My mom just sent me a text that said, 'S**t you finally got a song written about you.' With a link to a song that Jake Owen wrote after watching me and Peter on The Bachelor," she said. "By the way, Jake, I thought we were cool."

"Come on! It's hilarious. And even though it's like a diss at me, the whole time I was tapping my foot along to it and laughing," she continued, before referencing her much-discussed running mascara during her and Weber's sit-down.

"Jake, let me know when you need me for the music video. I will try to see if I can get my hands on some waterproof mascara, so don't worry about that. I think I got that covered," she joked.

While Brown said that she "love[s]" the people who defended her after hearing Owen's song, Brown revealed that she found the whole thing "funny."

"At least the shade, the diss is, like, catchy and you can tap your foot to it, but it's not near as brutal as what some of these 40 year old Facebook moms say about me. So it's freaking good!" she said. "I got a song! It might be a diss, but it's a freaking song! Gang gang, I'm good."

Brown also addressed the song on Twitter, writing, "Well, this is one way to get a song written about you. This is some catchy shade @jakeowen"

Well, this is one way to get a song written about you. This is some catchy shade @jakeowenhttps://t.co/W2QQqOFh0A — Hannah Brown (@hannahbrown) January 10, 2020

Chris Harrison, the host of The Bachelor, also tweeted out the track, writing that Owen was "speaking his truth to Hannah B on behalf of Peter."

"Better just be his truth Christopher," Brown quipped. "I’m not just chop liver now -- you still have to love me and try to understand my mess."

Better just be his truth Christopher. I’m not just chop liver now—you still have to love me and try to understand my mess. @chrisbharrisonhttps://t.co/v8JhX3e3pc — Hannah Brown (@hannahbrown) January 10, 2020

When ET caught up with Weber following the premiere, he admitted he was still in love with Brown when she returned for one of his dates on the show.

"The only thing I knew about that date was that she was hosting [the date]... then I heard she was having a tough time, I went to go check on her, and that whole discussion transpired," Weber said. "You saw what happened, but that was never planned. That was all real."

"I definitely considered [quitting the show] in that moment," Weber added. "I know that sounds absolutely crazy insane, but... I told everyone from the very beginning I was going to be raw, be myself and do what I had to do in that moment." The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. See more in the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Peter Weber Still Loved Hannah Brown When She Returned During 'Bachelor' Premiere (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Peter Weber Admits He Was Still in Love With Hannah Brown During Shocking 'Bachelor' Reunion (Exclusive)

'Bachelor' Peter Reveals He's Not Over Hannah After Emotional Reunion

'The Bachelor': Peter Weber and Hannah Brown's Full, Emotional Conversation, Word for Word

Related Gallery