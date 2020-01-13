And it's over.

After all the confusion, tears and runny mascara, Peter Weber's romance with Hannah Brown has come to a close. The pair's drama-filled conversation during last week'sBachelor premiere continued on Monday night's episode, with the Dancing With the Stars champ deciding not to accept Peter's proposal to join his season, and instead, go win Dancing With the Stars.

The episode kicked off with a shot of Peter and Hannah getting close. And that shot was filmed through a crack in the door. Dramatic!

Peter said he couldn't help feeling what he feels, and he was upset at Hannah saying she thought he just wanted to be the Bachelor. "You're the one who said no to me," he reminded her.

"I don't know if I made the right decision with you," she confessed.

"Let's go catch a flight," Hannah joked to Peter -- and he looked like he was considering it.

"I don't know what to do right now. At all. At all," Peter told her.

Hannah gave him a hug, he stroked her back, and they stared into each other's eyes. And then they didn't. "I can't do this," Peter suddenly said. "You're doing the lip thing."

"This was not supposed to happen this way," Hannah replied. They hugged for an extra long time, and then said goodbye. Chapter closed.

During a candid interview with ET last Tuesday, Peter revealed that he truly thought he was over Hannah when he agreed to be the Bachelor -- but then realized while speaking to her at the group date that he was still in love with her.

"Yes, [I was in love with her]," he admitted. "I'm not going to lie."

"I thought I was in a really good spot," Peter explained. "I would not have done this, I swear to God, if I thought I wasn't ready to move on."

While he carried on with his Bachelor duties, the pilot also told ET that at one point during his sit-down with Hannah, he considered quitting the show to be with her.

"I definitely considered [quitting the show] in that moment. I know that sounds absolutely crazy insane, but... I told everyone from the very beginning I was going to be raw, be myself and do what I had to do in that moment," Peter said.

"What you saw there was feelings just kind of resurfacing and it was real and I was, I felt obviously horrible doing that to the women that were there on the date just out of respect for them, but I had to be true to myself and I was and everything I said, I meant," he added.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. See more in the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Charlize Theron Reacts to Peter Weber's 'Dramatic' Premiere of 'The Bachelor' (Exclusive)

'Bachelor' Viewers Think This Frontrunner Made Her Own Fan Account: See the Comment

'Bachelor' Peter Weber on Rachel Lindsay: Where They Stand After Her Criticism (Exclusive)

'Bachelor' Peter Weber Dishes on Night One and Talks Hannah B This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery