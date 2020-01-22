Hannah Brown on Whether She'd Be 'The Bachelorette' Again (Exclusive)

Hannah Brown wants to find love again -- but is she up for another round as the Bachelorette?

While co-hosting Tuesday's ET, the former pageant queen opened up about the possibility of continuing her journey to find love on TV, following her failed engagement to Jed Wyatt last summer. Weeks after his proposal on The Bachelorette, Brown was confronted with headlines that Wyatt had a girlfriend back home during his time on the ABC dating show. She broke off their engagement and ended her Bachelorette season as a single woman.

"I went on The Bachelor and The Bachelorette to... I want a person in my life. I definitely want that," Brown said, but added, "I know that I don't need that." "There is that like, weird... a desire in my heart to find somebody. Do I have to do that as being the Bachelorette? No. But it is I think something that can work and has worked for other people."

"Right now, I'm just trying to seize the opportunities that I have and feel very confident in the things that I say yes to, and also confident in the things that I know aren't the best for me right now," she explained.

After her failed engagement to Wyatt, Brown initially asked out her runner-up, Tyler Cameron, for a drink on her Bachelorette finale. Things didn't work out between them, and Brown popped back up on Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor, where they contemplated giving their relationship another shot. The Jan. 13 episode showed Brown and Weber going their separate ways, and while some fans speculate she might return ahead of his final rose ceremony, her Dancing With the Stars schedule makes it unlikely.

"I don't know [if I'd be the Bachelorette again]!" Brown told ET. "Because I think everybody thinks that like... there was a lot of hard and bad about it. I mean, hello. Did we see my ending?"

"But there's a lot of good that comes out of it too. I would never, like, completely bash the Bachelor franchise. I think it's had a lot of success in the people that are together are very happily together. So, of course, I want that, but it doesn't have to be as the Bachelorette," she shared.

During an interview with ET earlier this month, Weber played coy about whether he and Brown end up together -- but said that in the event they don't, he'd be supportive of her being the Bachelorette again.

"So, let's pretend that yeah we're actually done. Yeah, I would want [her to be the Bachelorette]. She's an amazing girl, and unfortunately, everyone saw what happened with her relationship and that's unfortunate for everyone involved. She deserves it more than anyone," he declared.



"All options are open," host Chris Harrison noted of whether Brown being the Bachelorette again is a real possibility. "We'll see what Bachelor Nation thinks."

For now, Brown is focused on her upcoming appearance on the Dancing With the Stars Tour. The current DWTS champ will be dancing it out alongside fellow special guest Kate Flannery during the tour's Jan. 28 stop at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

"It's my mom's dream come true," the former pageant queen told ET. "I think she is so excited. I am so excited. I never would have thought that I would be dancing at Radio City. It's going to be incredible."



"I'm a little worried because I'm like, 'Oh, I haven't danced in a while.' I'm going to have to really just put it in crunch time and make sure I get the best performance that I can. It's going to be really fun, though. No pressure of the judges and a live audience," she said. "Oh wait, there is a live audience!"

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. See more in the video below.

