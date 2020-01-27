The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart officially has a host, and it's Chris Harrison (because really, who else could it be?).

The longtime Bachelor Nation host announced the news via Instagram on Monday, nearly three weeks after the spinoff was announced at ABC's Television Critics Association winter press tour on Jan. 8. "So excited to be a part of this exciting new show Listen To Your Heart!" he captioned the video announcement.

"We got a new mansion, new drama, but it's still always about love," Harrison said of the show.

Harrison teased his possible appointment as host of the new ABC program during an interview with ET earlier this month. "Possibly -- we'll see," he shared. "I'm obviously working hand in hand with [the producers] because all these executive producers are all on the road with me [filming other Bachelor shows]. I've known about [this spinoff] for six to eight months."

"I'm excited about it," Harrison added. "It's a genius concept. It is A Star Is Born meets Bachelor in Paradise."

The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart will see 20 single men and women sing songs and explore relationships while living together and going on Bachelor-style dates that focus on music.



Once the couples commit to each other, they will be tested through musical challenges, including live performances judged by top names in the music business. The performances will be evaluated based on whether they reveal the couple’s love and devotion to one another. Those who score the highest marks will continue until only one couple is left standing.

While speaking with ET, Harrison and Bachelor executive producer Martin Hilton opened up about musicians' not-so-rosy reputation in the franchise.

"We aim to change that," Harrison said. "Maybe or maybe not. Maybe it proves that musicians are cheaters."



"That is definitely a concern I have," Hilton expressed of musicians' track record. "Who knows? It might lead to more drama."



"We're going to explore this, but what I know, myself also being a musician, is that when you are singing with somebody or making music with somebody, there is a connection that is undeniable that you feel and that's another way of really looking at the nature of relationships and the nature of falling in love, and what that kind of unspoken bond can be," he shared. "So, I'm pretty excited about this show. I think it's going to be a lot of fun."



"The musicians that we had on [in the past] may not be the representative type that we want," Hilton noted. "And there's a lot of good musicians out there, and it's time to sort of give them a platform."

The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart premieres April 13 on ABC.

