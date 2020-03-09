The season finale of The Bachelor is here!

After weeks of following Peter Weber's journey to find love, it's all coming to an end. ET will be live blogging night one of Peter's finale, during which his final two women -- Hannah Ann and Madison -- will meet with his family and get one step closer to earning his final rose.

From the beginning, Peter has promised an ending that fans won't see coming -- but host Chris Harrison teased on last week's episode that not even the Bachelor knows how his season ends.

While speaking with ET at the Women Tell All taping, Peter opened up about his difficult final week in Australia.

"I've always been a firm believer that the heart wants what it wants, and I think this experience for sure has shown me that there's not just one soulmate out there," Weber added. "I think at some point in my life, I used to think that, and I've definitely been able to give my heart to more than one person. So, it's possible."

What does it all mean? Circle back when the episode kicks off for minute-by-minute updates of what's going down.

Peter's season finale of The Bachelor airs Monday and Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. ET's Lauren Zima will be recapping everything that goes down, directly after the episodes on Monday and Tuesday. Watch ET Live on your Roku, Apple TV or Amazon Fire TV or you can stream on Pluto TV and Samsung TV Plus.

'Bachelor' Peter Weber Says He Doesn't Know His Own Ending (Exclusive)



