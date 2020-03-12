It seems Barbara Weber was right -- Peter's whole family does disapprove of his relationship with Madison Prewett.

Barb made headlines for her fierce criticism of Madison on Tuesday night's season finale of The Bachelor, where she went as far as to declare that Peter and Madison's relationship is "not gonna work." Amid boos from the audience, Barb insisted that Peter's friends, younger brother, Jack, and father, Peter Sr., all felt the same way. Now Jack is speaking out on Instagram.

In a series of comments on the social media platform, Jack -- who met with Madison in Australia on Monday night's episode, but didn't appear in Tuesday's live studio audience -- threw shade at the Auburn, Alabama, native, and defended his family's criticism of her.

"Dude facts. Half these people don't even have the slightest clue as to how far Madi is from what the TV shows," Jack wrote in one comment, responding to a fan writing that what was portrayed was skewed "for views and drama."

Jack also responded to another comment, which accused him of not having any "morals." "@mtnoyes17 Caring about my brothers future and trying to offer advice because I might actually know him a little better than you?...realllll bad morals over here 🙋‍♂️," he said.

In response to another negative comment, Jack said, "Did you ever once think that there is a reason why only the family who has actually met this girl in person and knows what goes on behind the cameras has a different opinion? You need to learn how reality TV works."

Barb offered some insight into the Weber family's strong feelings against Madison during Tuesday's premiere. She said that in Australia, Madison delayed their meeting for three hours, and then only greeted them upon Peter's request -- and didn't offer an apology. Barb also claimed that Madison said she wasn't in love with Peter, and that she wouldn't accept his proposal.

Madison did not deny Barb's claims, simply offering that she "can't change the past." Barb doubled down, saying of her son, "He's going to have to fail to succeed...Everyone that knows him knows it's not going to work."

In an interview with ET on Wednesday, host Chris Harrison said that while she didn't show it, Madison was "pissed" about Barb's comments.

"She was pretty mad about it. She didn't need that or expect it or want that, and I think she -- in her own way -- did the best to kind of diffuse it," Harrison continued. "But she was pretty angry."

As for Barb's comments about Madison making them wait, Harrison explained the delay was due to Madison and Peter's lengthy, serious conversation about their future. "It wasn't makeup. It wasn't that she slept in.... they were having a very serious conversation," he said. "Madison wasn't throwing a diva fit. That wasn't fair. That wasn't just on Madison."

