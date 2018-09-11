Bachelor star Amanda Stanton was arrested on a charge of domestic battery, ET can confirm.

The 28-year-old reality star was taken into custody by police officers in Las Vegas early Monday morning after allegedly getting into a fight with her boyfriend, Bobby Jacobs, at the Wynn hotel and casino.

"A physical altercation took place in a hotel room where it is alleged that Stanton battered her boyfriend," the Las Vegas Metro Police told ET on Tuesday, adding that police officers were called out at 3:15 a.m.

"Hotel security was notified and police were called. Through the course of the investigation, it was found that there was probable cause to arrest Stanton on one count of Battery Domestic Violence," the LVMPD continued. "She was transported to CCDC and booked accordingly."

Las Vegas Metro Police Department

Hotel security personnel were reportedly called to the room where part of the event was taking place and were speaking with Jacobs when Stanton allegedly walked up and shoved him hard enough that security alerted police.

It's unclear at this time what instigated the alleged altercation.

However, it appears Stanton is no longer in custody. On Tuesday afternoon, the reality star took to her Instagram Story to share a snapshot of herself and Jacobs smiling together while on a JetSuite flight. The two appear to be in good spirits in the pic.

Amanda Stanton/Instagram

ET has reached out to Stanton for comment.

Stanton first gained fame when she competed for the heart of Ben Higgins during Season 20 of The Bachelor, and then appeared in the cast of the third season of Bachelor in Paradise the following year, where she got engaged to fellow contestant Josh Murray.

After that relationship collapsed, Stanton appeared on the next season of Bachelor in Paradise, where she briefly dated contestant Robby Hayes, until they split in September 2017.

Stanton began dating again and struck up a romance with Jacobs earlier this year after meeting over Instagram.

RELATED CONTENT:

'Bachelor in Paradise' Alum Amanda Stanton Opens Up About Her Breast Augmentation

EXCLUSIVE: Amanda Stanton Is Writing a Memoir: 'It Feels Good to Stick Up For Yourself'

Amanda Stanton and Robby Hayes Spar Over Cheating Allegations After 'Bachelor in Paradise' Finale

Related Gallery