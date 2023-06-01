That's amoré! Bachelorette alum Andi Dorfman is officially a married woman. The 36-year-old Bachelor Nation star tied the knot with Blaine Hart in Sorrento, Italy, surrounded by friends and family.

Guests, including fellow Bachelorette Tayshia Adams, traveled to the Italian coast via boat after the pair said their vows at the Conca del Sogno Beach Club overlooking the water. Watching the sunset on the Amalfi Coast, Dorfman and Hart's guests then visited the Excelsior Vittoria hotel for cocktails and dinner in the hotel's lemon grove garden.

People shared the exclusive images and details from the magical celebration.

"It was all so beautiful," Dorfman tells the publication. "We had a weather scare earlier in the week, and we didn’t know if the ceremony we always wanted was gonna happen, and then it turned out to be the most beautiful day. I couldn’t have dreamt of a more perfect day. Being able walk around and call Blaine my husband is already so much fun!"

Dorfman wore a floor-length Karen Sabag corset gown for her ceremony with a tulle veil and Manolo Blank shoes.

Throughout the wedding festivities, Dorfman wore four different looks in two days.

Though the former reality star and Hart have known each other for more than a decade, they didn't start their romance until 2021. In fact, Italy had a special place in their love story before their nuptials.

"Blaine started DMing me and asked if I wanted to go for drinks. I told him, 'I'm in Italy, so no.' And he was like, 'Well obviously. I saw your Instagram Story. I'm here too and I want to take you out for drinks,'" Dorfman tells People, calling the country a "very special place for us."

Dorfman was a contestant on Juan Pablo Galavis' season of The Bachelor in 2014 before being chosen as the season 10 Bachelorette.

The former assistant district attorney got engaged to Josh Murray, though the exes broke things off months later. Dorfman and Hart announced their engagement in March 2022.

"It took 35 years and I finally found the one. I wouldn't trade it for anything. He's awesome. He's such a good guy. I'm excited," Dorfman told ET in June 2022. "It's funny, I put [news of my engagement] out there, not really expecting what people would say. So many people are in their early 30s and are single and have said, 'Oh, this makes me feel so hopeful.' I'm like, 'Wow! OK. I guess so.'"

