Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs finally did the damn thing! The couple announced they tied the knot a week ago in what appeared to be an impromptu ceremony.

The Bachelorette alum and her new hubby took to Instagram on Friday to announce that she and Thomas tied the knot on Oct. 13 on Coronado Island, a swanky suburb of San Diego, California. The couple posted a carousel of photos, the first of which is a black-and-white photo of their hands showing off the wedding rings. The couple's new baby boy also makes a cameo with his hand included in that photo.

The second photo shows the couple posing on the steps of the famed Hotel del Coronado. They're holding their baby boy and a large yellow envelope marked "Marriage Records." Becca donned an elegant, curve-hugging white dress, while Thomas matched the look with a cream-colored suit, white dress shirt (sans tie), white sneakers and a nifty pocket square.

Over on their Instagram Stories, Becca shared that they were able to snag a last-minute officiant. They gave him a shout-out for doing such an incredible job. And another sign that this wedding likely came at the last minute -- the couple thanked their waiter at Hotel del Coronado for serving as their witness.

In any event, it's a joyous occasion for the couple, coming just weeks after Becca announced that she had given birth to a baby boy.

The Bachelor Nation star shared the news on her Instagram Story, over a picture of their porch with a sign that reads, "Shhh Baby Sleeping," and a welcome mat that reads, "Baby Sleeping, please don't ruin it for us."

Becca and Thomas' love story began on Bachelor in Paradise. The pair split following their time on the island, but rekindled their love soon after. Becca popped the question in May 2022, and he said yes.

Now that they've finally done the damn thing, Becca says she's retiring once and for all the phrase she made famous on The Bachelorette.

Congrats!

RELATED CONTENT: