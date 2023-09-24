It's a boy for Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs!

The Bachelorette alum and her fiancé subtlety announced the arrival of their first child together on Saturday.

The Bachelor Nation star shared the news on her Instagram Story, over a picture of their porch with a sign that reads, "Shhh Baby Sleeping," and a welcome mat that reads, "Baby Sleeping, please don't ruin it for us."

Becca Kufrin/Instagram

Becca shared the exciting news writing over the image, "Soaking in all the love and snuggles for the time being but we have a new little pumpkin."

Thomas also shared the same picture on his grid.

"Home 💙," the new dad wrote.

Becca and Thomas have yet to share any further details about their latest addition. In April, the pair announced Becca was pregnant with their first child.

The same month, Becca and Thomas revealed they were expecting a boy.

"It’s a...LITLE TOMMY 😅💙💙💙," Becca wrote next to the announcement.

Becca and Thomas' love story began on Bachelor in Paradise. The pair split, following their time on the island, but rekindled their love soon after. Becca popped the question in May 2022.

