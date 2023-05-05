'Bachelorette' Alum Becca Kufrin Reveals Sex of Her First Child

Becca Kufrin and her fiancé Thomas Jacobs took a swing at revealing the sex of their baby, and even though it they struck out with their first attempt, they got it on the next swing. And they've having a baby boy!

Becca took to her Instagram on Friday and shared a cute sports-themed video showing her pitching what eventually turned out to be a blue powder-filled ball to reveal they're having a baby boy. You can see in the video she pitched the ball, and even though Thomas made contact, it turned out to be a line drive straight to Becca. The ball bounced off of her, so they gave it another swing.

They got it on their next attempt, and after Thomas made hard contact you can see the ball explode to reveal blue powder. Thomas was ecstatic, as he threw the bat in the air in celebration.

Becca captioned the post, "It’s a…

LITTLE TOMMY 😅💙💙💙."

It was just last week when Becca and Thomas announced they were expecting their first child together.

"Party of 5 coming September 2023," Kufrin wrote on Instagram in reference to the couple's two dogs and unborn child. "Little Bebe, we can't wait to meet you, hold you, and watch you grow. We already love you to the moon and back - mom & dad."

Kufrin starred on season 14 of The Bachelorette, and finished with a proposal from Garrett Yrigoyen. Kufrin and Yrigoyen stayed together for two years, before ultimately calling off their engagement. She later met Jacobs while appearing on season 4 of Bachelor in Paradise. Though they split up on the show, the couple later rekindled and announced their engagement in May 2022, after Kufrin proposed to Jacobs.

