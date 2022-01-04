Reality TV worlds are colliding thanks to a new hot couple alert. A source tells ET that Bachelorette alum Blake Horstmann and Love Is Blind star Giannina Gibelli are dating.

The source also added, "They are taking it slow but seem really happy!" People was first to report the reality TV stars are an item.

Horstmann, 32, and Gibelli, 28, recently met but have apparently been spending a lot of time together. Fans were quick to notice the new couple has posted similar pictures and offered similar captions to kick off the new year.

Just a couple of days ago, Horstmann posted a picture of himself enjoying an espresso martini at Mile High Spirits Distillery in Denver. His caption read, in part, "2022 is gonna be the best year in a while" followed by a winking emoji. A day later, Gibelli posted a picture from the distillery's barrel room. Her caption echoed Horstmann's sentiments. She wrote, "repeat after me: I am about to walk into the best year of my life."

And, for good measure, Gibelli posted a photo last week of herself dressed up with the caption, "when Miami goes to the mountains." According to People, a fan account also noticed the Venezuelan beauty had posted a photo from Horstmann's bed to her Instagram Story on New Year's Day.

Horstmann appeared on Becca Kufrin's season of The Bachelorette in 2018 and finished as the runner-up. But the real headlines came a year later, after it was revealed on Bachelor in Paradise that he had hooked up with some of his castmates prior to filming with them on BiP. Horstmann ultimately became persona non grata on the show, and he quit just weeks into the show.

Gibelli appeared on Love Is Blind in 2018 and ultimately got engaged to Damian Powers, but they never tied the knot. She told ET back in August that she was officially single and "really enjoying" being single.

Until now.

RELATED CONTENT:

'Bachelorette' Michelle Young and Fiancé Nayte Olukoya Reflect on Life Since Proposal (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Clayton's First Rose Is Rejected in Dramatic 'Bachelor' Premiere

Demi Burnett Says She's Having Emotional Breakdowns 'Every Few Hours'

Amanda Kloots Has Dinner With 'Bachelorette' Alum Michael Allio

'Bachelorette's Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya on Life After Finale