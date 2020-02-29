'Bachelorette' Alum Chad Johnson Shares Update After Hospitalization

Chad Johnson has shared an update following his hospitalization.



The former reality star, who took part in season 12 of The Bachelorette with JoJo Fletcher, was hospitalized on Saturday after sharing disturbing social media posts. After being released, he took to his Instagram Story to let people know that he was doing fine alongside a message that seemed to be meant to uplift others.



"I'm okay. Things are fine. I love you," he wrote in black text over a photo of what appears to be someone's living room. "I love you. You'll be great. Life is going to be okay. Forgive yourself. Let go."

Chad Johnson/Instagram

That photo was quickly followed by another one taken from a car that shows palm trees through a window, in which he implores people to stop calling the authorities to check on him.



"Hey idiots stop calling the police I'm not at home. I don't want to be abducted or kidnapped," he wrote. "Good luck b*tches. Come find me."

He also shared a card signed by a woman named Annalise -- his ex-girlfriend is Annalise Mishler -- that read, "I love you. I care about you so f**king much. I would write more but that's all that matters."



Earlier on Saturday, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department told ET that around 10 a.m., officers responded to a male threatening suicide. While police would not confirm it was Johnson, police officers made contact with the male and took him to a local hospital, citing medical emergency.

Earlier in the day, in a since-deleted Instagram Story, the Bachelor in Paradise alum posted a photo of his arm that appeared to be strapped down. "I didn't break any laws. 15 police break into my apartment while I'm in bed asleep and wheel me out. Why am I here," he wrote alongside the pic. He also posted a cryptic video of rope and a door, but those clips have since been deleted.

TMZ first reported the news, claiming that authorities went into Johnson's home for a welfare check and were worried that he could be a danger to himself. It was unclear if he is being held under a 5150 psychiatric hold.

The hospitalization came after Johnson was taken into custody Monday afternoon in Van Nuys, California. A spokesperson for the LAPD told ET that Johnson was arrested for alleged robbery with a domestic violence enhancement. According to reports, the incident stemmed from a dispute with Mishler and the robbery charge was in relation to Mishler's claims that Johnson took her phone away from her and broke it. Two days later, he took to Instagram to share his side of the story.



