'Bachelorette’ Alum Desiree Hartsock Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2

Bachelorette stars Desiree Hartsock and Chris Siegfried are about to become a family of four!

On Wednesday, Hartsock announced she was pregnant. The two are already parents to their 1-year-old son, Asher.

"We are beyond excited to finally announce that we’re expecting baby number two!!" the 32-year-old bridal gown designer wrote on Instagram alongside cute pictures of her and her husband with Asher, reading a book titled I Am a Big Brother. "And it’s safe to say after Asher realized he was going to be a BIG brother he wasn’t so happy! Lol. Actually he just didn’t want to take direction (what kind of toddler is he?) and had a tantrum BUT we are glad to share our good news with you all and can’t wait to take you along for the ride!"

Hartsock starred in the ninth season of The Bachelorette, and got engaged to 32-year-old Siegfried -- a mortgage broker -- at the end of the season. They married in January 2015, and are now based in Seattle, Washington.

