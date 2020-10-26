'Bachelorette' Alum Hannah Brown Poses Fully Naked in Pool Pic

Hannah Brown is baring it all! The 26-year-old former Bachelorette took to Instagram over the weekend to share a pic of herself lounging in a pool completely nude.

In the shot, Brown's back is to the camera as she looks out over the edge of an infinity pool, showing off her bare back and bottom.

"Views," Brown captioned the shot, which was taken while on vacation in Mexico.

The reality star received love from Bachelor Nation in the comments section of her post, with Hannah Ann Sluss leaving multiple fire emojis and Raven Gates writing, "Okay honey!!!!!!!"

Demi Lovato chimed in too, commenting, "OKAYYYY HANNAH BBBBBB"

The vacay snap came after Brown spent some of her quarantine with her former flame, Tyler Cameron, and his friends. Earlier this month, the pair reminisced on their experience in a video posted to Brown's YouTube channel.

While Cameron said the beginning of their three week-long stay together was good, things took a turn once the public started to speculate about their relationship.

"I'm at my ex's house with all of his friends. I'm like, I don't know where I fit. And I think I did a good job of, like, trying to be OK with the situation that I was in but for me, like, I was internally freaking out," Brown said. "Everyone thought that we were in love. People think we were hooking up the whole time. Never kissed."

Brown added that she and Cameron ended up leaving things on a "not nice" note, but have since made up.

"I figured, why be cold when you can be cool?" Cameron said. "I would say every phone call since then has been a healthy, better, gradual call... We care about each other, we're there for each other. I'm super stoked with where we're at right now."

Watch the video below for more on the former couple.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Tyler Cameron On Why He Quarantined with Former ‘Bachelorette’ Hannah Brown (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron Get Candid About Reconnecting and Quarantining Together

Hannah Brown Rescues a Man While on Rafting Trip

Tyler Cameron, Hannah Brown and More on Matt James' 'Bachelor' Casting

Related Gallery