'Bachelorette' Alum JJ Lane Reveals Sex of Baby No. 2

JJ Lane is definitely a girl dad!

The Bachelorette alum and his wife, Kayla, revealed the sex of their baby on the way. JJ shared a photo of him and Kayla outside the Beach House restaurant in Kauai. In the photo, the former reality star holds two pink balloons.

"I love being a girl dad! Can’t wait to welcome our sweetie into the world in July!" he wrote on Friday. "Truly storybook that we found out the gender the exact same day, 3 years removed, from when we got engaged (and happened to be in Kauai again)!" JJ is also father to daughter Gemma with his ex, Heather Sands.

Bachelorette album Jared Haibon congratulated JJ by writing, "That’s awesome! Congrats man."

The hockey analyst and investment banker appeared on Kaitlyn Bristowe's season of The Bachelorette, as well as season two of Bachelor in Paradise. After his Paradise run, he dated former Bachelor contestant Juelia Kinney, before calling it quits in 2017.

JJ and Kayla got engaged exactly three years ago after more than a year of dating.

He shared the happy news on his Instagram in 2019, posting a pic of him down on one knee at the same location.

The couple tied the knot in 2020 at Iron Works Denver in Colorado. They announced that they were expecting their first child together on Christmas Day.

"The best gift wasn’t under the tree this year… Littlest Lane coming July 2022 💛🎁👶," Kayla wrote alongside a family photo by the tree.

In other pregnancy news, Jeannie Mai also revealed the sex of her newborn, whom she welcomed earlier this month.

