'Bachelorette' Alum JJ Lane Is Engaged to Kayla Hughes -- See the Ring!

JJ Lane is getting ready to tie the knot!

The 36-year-old former Bachelorette contestant popped the question to his girlfriend, Kayla Hughes, in Hawaii this week. The hockey analyst and investment banker proposed to his girlfriend of more than a year on the beach at sunset. Lane shared the happy news on Instagram Monday, posting a pic of him down on one knee.

"She said YES!!!" Lane exclaimed in the caption. "I can’t wait to marry my best friend, my love, and the woman that has made me better since the day we met!"

Hughes, a former cheerleader for the Kansas City Chiefs, posted about her new relationship status on Instagram too, sharing a photo of her kissing Lane after the proposal.

"Does this ring make me look.... ENGAGED??!!!" the 25-year-old captioned the pic, which showed off her new rock. "I said yes to the man of my dreams and can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with my best friend.💍💕"

Lane was last seen on season two of Bachelor in Paradise, which he appeared on following a stint on Kaitlyn Bristowe's season of The Bachelorette.

After his Paradise run, Lane dated former Bachelor contestant Juelia Kinney, before calling it quits in 2017. Lane has one daughter, 6-year-old Gemma, whom he shares with his ex-wife.

