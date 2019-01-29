Vanessa Grimaldi has a new man in her life!

The 31-year-old Bachelor alum took to Instagram on Monday to make her relationship with Josh Wolfe public. In the selfie, Grimaldi -- wearing sunglasses and a leather jacket -- smiles for the camera as Wolfe kisses her forehead. The pair are vacationing in Boca Raton, Florida, and their sweet pic features palm trees in the background.

"#MCM," she captioned the post.

Grimaldi's Bachelor family was thrilled with her announcement, taking to the comments section to wish her well. Her Help! I Suck at Dating podcast co-host, Dean Unglert, exclaimed, "Wowowowowow it's happening. It's really happening!"

Meanwhile, Danielle Maltby called them "a damn fine couple," and Wells Adams commented on Wolfe's salt-and-pepper hair.

"This pleases me. Also, this pleases me to know that my hair is gonna look pretty rad in about three years," Adams wrote. "Happy for you nerd!"

Instagram

Instagram

A fan, referencing the name of Grimaldi's podcast, asked: "So you don't suck at dating????"

"I did for 30 years," Grimaldi replied.

Instagram

Over on her Instagram Story, Grimaldi admitted to stealing "T-shirts from my man all the time" and showed off their time at Boomers, an arcade in Boca Raton. Grimaldi beat Wolfe at Whac-A-Mole, while he came out victorious during a game of Deal or No Deal.

Instagram

Instagram

Instagram

The Montreal based Wolfe graduated from Princeton with a degree in Near and Middle Eastern Studies in 2008. He currently serves as the Director of Outreach and Programming for Quebec and Atlantic Canada at the Canadian Jewish Political Affairs Committee. He's previously served as a political adviser and was named to a Roundtable on Diversity, Inclusion and the Fight Against Discrimination by the Mayor of Montreal.

Grimaldi's new relationship follows her August 2017 breakup with Nick Viall, whom she got engaged to five months earlier on his season of The Bachelor. ET's Katie Krause caught up with Viall last November -- when other dating rumors were swirling about Grimaldi -- and the 38-year-old reality star had only well wishes for his ex.

"I would love her to be happy, and if that makes her happy, I am all for it," he said at the time.

Last year, on an episode of Help! I Suck at Dating, Grimaldi described her ideal partner.

"I always wanted to find someone… who’s gonna be a great father, someone who's gonna be a great husband, someone who's family-oriented," she said. "I wanted all those things, but the people that I was dating either had some of it but they didn't have all of it."

"I don't care if you have a million followers," she continued. "I don't care. I'd rather you not have Instagram. I'd rather you not know I was ever on the show."

Watch the video below for more on Grimaldi:

RELATED CONTENT:

Nick Viall Responds to Rumors That His Ex-Fiancee Vanessa Grimaldi Is Dating Peter Kraus (Exclusive)

'Bachelor' Alum Vanessa Grimaldi's Foundation Donates $50,000 to Canadian Schools (Exclusive)

Vanessa Grimaldi Sets the Record Straight on Her Dating Life After Split From Nick Viall (Exclusive)

Related Gallery