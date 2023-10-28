Michelle Young has a new man in her life! On Friday, the 30-year-old Bachelorette alum took to Instagram to hard launch her romance with Jack Leius.

In the new couple's joint Instagram post, the duo looks happy as can be. One pic shows Leius, a sales consultant, kissing Young on cheek, while the second shot features the couple smiling happily at each other.

"Hit the Jackpot with you," Young captioned the post.

Young's Bachelor Nation pals were thrilled by her happy news, with Rachel Recchia commenting, "HARD LAUNCH," and Kaitlyn Bristowe leaving several heart-eye emojis in the comment section.

Young's new relationship comes more than a year after she and Nayte Olukoya ended their engagement. The exes met on Young's season of The Bachelorette and got engaged on the finale, which aired in December 2021.

At the time of their split, Young wrote to Olukoya, "You quickly became my best friend and the love I have for you in incredibly strong." In his post, Olukoya wrote in part, "We genuinely fell in love, and we genuinely became each other's best friends. Michelle and I will always cheer each other on, but moving forward, we will be cheering from a distance."

Shortly thereafter, Young told the Almost Famous podcast that the breakup "is not something that I foresaw."

Next, Olukoya denied that he cheated on Young. Then, in September 2022, Olukoya revealed on the Viall Files podcast that he broke up with Young on the phone after he developed "some trust issues."

Watch the video below for more Bachelor Nation news.

RELATED CONTENT: