JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers are giving fans a peek into the next chapter of their love story!

On Tuesday, the couple announced that they're launching a web series that will document their life. According to Engaged With JoJo & Jordan's description, the series will follow the former Bachelorettecouple through their "day-to-day struggles, solutions, and fun along the way."

In a one-minute sneak peek of the series, which premieres on Oct. 2, 27-year-old Fletcher gives an intro into what fans can expect.

"So, many of you guys may have seen us fall in love on The Bachelorette," she notes. "... Unlike TV, we don't have to be picture-perfect anymore... You are about to get the real reality of our love story."

The preview of Engaged also features Fletcher telling viewers that she and Rodgers "didn't deal with [post-show life] very well in the beginning" and shows the couple chatting with Fletcher's parents.

Toward the end of the clip, Fletcher confesses to her 30-year-old fiance, "I don't know if I've ever talked to you about this moment because, obviously, that's a weird thing to talk about."

"You got some popcorn? I'm ready. Let's go," Rodgers exclaims.

Fletcher and Rodgers are both clearly excited about their new venture, each taking to Twitter to celebrate the news.

The couple got engaged in 2016 after Rodgers, a former NFL player, won Fletcher's heart on season 12 of The Bachelorette. ET caught up with Fletcher last August, and she explained why they're not rushing into marriage.

"Right after we got engaged, we were like, 'We're gonna get married!' and we were talking about it and we were like, 'Whoa! OK, let's live life,'" she recalled at the time. "We really took this last year to just really be with each other and live life and get into some normalcy, so it hasn't been a topic of conversation and we never felt pressured."

"But just last month, we were driving in the car and it kind of popped into my head. I was like, 'Maybe we should start thinking about it now,'" she added. "So, I'm kind of getting the wedding bug a bit, but at the same time, it's not something we're just going to rush into."

