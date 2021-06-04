'Bachelorette' and 'The Celebrity Dating Game' Hosting Fun Pop-Up Picnic in L.A.
Attention, Bachelor Nation fans and lovers in Los Angeles!
ABC will be hosting a fun pop-up picnic in Los Angeles this weekend, to kick off the new season of The Bachelorette and premiere of The Celebrity Dating Game.
To kick off the summer of love and to surprise lovers all over L.A., a musical 25-foot airstream will be rolling into town and will treat people to a gourmet picnic basket with a romantic meal for two, long stem red roses and outdoor games to play in themed picnic areas.
It will also include giveaways and surprise guests, including a special appearance by the star of the upcoming season of The Bachelorette, Katie Thurston.
The activations will be open at the below times and locations, with a special time allocated for picnic dates.
Saturday, June 5:
- 9am-2pm: 3rd Street Promenade, Santa Monica
- Picnic distribution begins at noon
Sunday, June 6:
- 9am-noon: The Point, El Segundo
- Picnic distribution begins at 10:30a.m.
- 3pm-6pm: ROW DTLA, Downtown
- Picnic distribution begins at 4pm
Season 17 of The Bachelorette premieres Monday, June 7 at 8 p.m., with The Celebrity Dating Game, hosted by Zooey Deschanel and Michael Bolton, premiering Monday, June 14 at 10 p.m. See more in the video below.
